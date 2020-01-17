 Skip to content
Mayor Anne Hidalgo vowed to make Paris bicycle-friendly in one year. She succeeded
9
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
American cities certainly could do the same. The fact that Minneapolis -- a city in the vast Midwest that's frozen over more than half the year -- is regularly ranked as the most bikeable city in America demonstrates just how little the rest of the country is living up to its potential.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now try ADA compliant
 
TheVeryDeadIanMartin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The Champs Elysées is lined with segregated cycling lanes..."

So, I'm guessing France never had a civil rights movement?
 
padraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There has certainly been a LOT of biatching when she did that, and car lobbies are furious at her.

But what really proved she was in the right, is the transportation strike that's been going on for more than a month now. Suddenly, tons of people that did not have any choice but to take the bycicle, realized that not only bike paths were a good things, they were done quite nicely.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fano: Now try ADA compliant


Preach! The Paris metro was not made for anyone who uses a wheelchair, can't think of any station that has an elevator.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Paris is relatively small, roughly six miles across

They finally got to the important part.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Louisville did the bike lane roll out.
No one uses them, but the douche bag variety of biker.  (You know who I mean.)
Most other urban bikers still use the sidewalks.  There's much less death associated with them, and no one is using them anyway.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Paris is relatively small, roughly six miles across

They finally got to the important part.


You realise that urban sprawl/density is a result of, and not a cause of, policy decisions, right?

It's not like God dictated that American cities should be massive expanses of suburbs and exurbs with single family homes on half an acre with everyone commuting in by car. That's just what you get when you only zone for single family homes and only build diffuse networks of roads and highways.
 
padraig
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Fano: Now try ADA compliant

Preach! The Paris metro was not made for anyone who uses a wheelchair, can't think of any station that has an elevator.


Only the line 14 is fully accessible. That's it. 9 stations out of 303. You'll have more luck using the RER, tram or bus. But I think it's sadly a feature of underground railways that started building in the 19th century.
 
