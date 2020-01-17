 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Old and busted: Swallowing Tide Pods. New Hotness: "You become a big ball of fire"   (wfla.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Pinellas County, Florida, Ethanol, English-language films, Rubbing alcohol, Flammability, Petersburg, Texas, Flammable liquid, St. Petersburg Fire Department  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s16-us2.startpage.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tribupedia.comView Full Size

✓Just do it.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, we'd catch the butane gas in our hand and light it.  Or you could hold the lighter on your jeans for a few seconds and light the gas clinging to the fabric.  The tiny bit of butane wasn't enough to cause any injury or damage.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodness gracious!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kevin72: [Link][Fark user image image 700x768]


Ah, someone finally fixed that pic. The original subtly slips in "Global warming is real" amongst the other, idiotic statements.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
On the one hand, it's certainly possible to play with fire and come to no harm if you're not an idiot.

On the other hand, idiots don't usually realize that they're idiots. So you get news stories about people burning their houses down.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image image 320x240]


Matt Gaetz? Is that you?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, investigators are siding to a dumb kid playing stupid games with fire. I'm

The GoFundMe pages blames a candle falling over.

That's a hell of discrepancy..
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My reaction to shiat like this reminds me that I'm somew
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: My reaction to shiat like this reminds me that I'm somew


Somewhat terrible*

/so is my phone
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whatever libs.  You are just trying to stop the butane challenge against global warming because you are afraid of all the attention us real Americans are gonna get.  Now my fellow freedom loving true Patriots, too the Home Depot!  It is Stickinit Time!
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Darwin sure starts a lot of these internet challenges.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The closest I got was throwing a flaming tennis ball around with some mates for a little while. Afterwards we came to the conclusion that that was pretty farking stupid and we never did it again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I fell down in a big ball of fire, that great big burning ball of fire"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
flaming lawn darts
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report