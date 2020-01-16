 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Municipal court judge removed from bench and disbarred for fixing 4 traffic tickets...puts on glasses...er, that's 4,000, he fixed 4,000 traffic tickets   (nj.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The board voted to disbar Thompson and ban him from being a judge "in order to protect the public and the integrity of the bar, and to preserve the confidence of the public in the legal profession," their decision said.

The scheme occurred from January 2010 through October 2015. Thompson served in Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Eatontown, Middletown, Neptune City, Oceanport, Rumson, Tinton Falls and Union Beach.

The county missed out on $500,000 due to the redirection of the fines, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said when Thompson was originally charged.

"Thompson's conduct was likely to curry favor with the municipalities that continued to employ him as a judge, allowing him to retain his seat on the various municipal courts for many years," the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement at the time.

However, Thompson was not "personally enriched" as a result of the scheme, the prosecutor's office found.

I'm having serious trouble giving a sh*t here.

Does the rest of the public care? Boohoo, Monmouth County, the judge didn't kiss your ring, f*ck off.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The point of dividing traffic revenue more broadly is to at least try to discourage towns from becoming speed trap havens.

Also, the contempt charge probably doesn't carry moving violation points which tends to reward reckless drivers.

And it is often the County that provides the jail and real (non-traffic) courts that smaller towns often do not have.

There are reasons revenues don't just go to the sharks that swim on the byways of America, in other words.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Or maybe it encourages them to write even more tickets to make up for the revenue lost to the county, making the speed trap problem worse.

This judge was a symptom, not the disease.

This judge was a symptom, not the disease.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I live close to many of these places in Monmouth County. Makes me wish it wasn't just the judge getting punished but the township officials who encouraged this ticket revenue drive.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do you break a parking ticket?


/runs
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sid_6.7:

This judge was a symptom, not the disease.

I will agree with that, the system has issues, ethics is the major one.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Here's a crazy idea:

Obey the speed limit in those jurisdictions.

Sure, speed limits are bullsh*t, and they're arbitrarily enforced, but they technically exist, and if the cops locally seem really concerned about them, maybe also try to be concerned?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police will just lie on the tickets
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wife asked if I put the cat out.

"Was he on fire?"
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Here's a crazy idea:

Obey the speed limit in those jurisdictions.

Sure, speed limits are bullsh*t, and they're arbitrarily enforced, but they technically exist, and if the cops locally seem really concerned about them, maybe also try to be concerned?


Congratulations on missing the point so thoroughly you aren't even on the same continent.
 
Report