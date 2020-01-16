 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Perhaps that Mike Tyson tribal face tattoo wasn't a good idea after all   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Prison, biggest difficulty, Tattooing, biggest heartbreak, get gang-related tattoos, Tattoo, Program, Shane MacLeod  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 11:06 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mdarius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shane MacLeod is covered head-to-toe in tattoos. He says he's tired of being pre-judged.

Yeah, some jerks see tats and just assume you're a dangerous ex-con.

Shane MacLeod spent 14 years in federal prison for armed robbery and he's covered from head-to-toe in tattoos
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doing it in the prison prior to release sounds like a good idea. It would definitely help with the "not getting to the appointment" problem.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"What do you mean my forehead 'I love to rape' tattoo is vulgar!?!"
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK I'm a snob about questionable facial tattoos, I admit.   To me they say: "I have a deficit in the area of impulsive decision-making and contemplating in advance the long-term consequences of those decisions".  Yes, that's going to affect my hiring decisions for someone involved planning, somewhat.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXYEq​H​gWcSg&t=1s
Shayne has a whole bit about face tatoos
 
LordBeavis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: OK I'm a snob about questionable facial tattoos, I admit.   To me they say: "I have a deficit in the area of impulsive decision-making and contemplating in advance the long-term consequences of those decisions".  Yes, that's going to affect my hiring decisions for someone involved planning, somewhat.


Your comment implies there are facial tattoos that are not questionable.  I would love to see such a facial tattoo.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The machines aren't as cool IRL.

Bart gets his first tattoo (and has it removed)
Youtube nT6TiVrBJYM
 
Oak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's also an awesome van pain job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
you mean "Convicted Rapist Mike Tyson"
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Any Pie Left: OK I'm a snob about questionable facial tattoos, I admit.   To me they say: "I have a deficit in the area of impulsive decision-making and contemplating in advance the long-term consequences of those decisions".  Yes, that's going to affect my hiring decisions for someone involved planning, somewhat.

Your comment implies there are facial tattoos that are not questionable.  I would love to see such a facial tattoo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: OK I'm a snob about questionable facial tattoos, I admit.   To me they say: "I have a deficit in the area of impulsive decision-making and contemplating in advance the long-term consequences of those decisions".  Yes, that's going to affect my hiring decisions for someone involved planning, somewhat.


I have to wear long sleeves at work because of my tattoos, and I have to admit, when I see people with face tattoos, the first thing I always think is "why would you do that..." I don't immediately assume they're a criminal, mostly it's just that I have never, ever, seen a good face tattoo. Not to say they don't exist, it's just that every one I've personally seen looks awful.

/I work for the court system, so, everyone I see with a face tattoo actually is a criminal. 99% of them are perfectly pleasant people though.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Any Pie Left: OK I'm a snob about questionable facial tattoos, I admit.   To me they say: "I have a deficit in the area of impulsive decision-making and contemplating in advance the long-term consequences of those decisions".  Yes, that's going to affect my hiring decisions for someone involved planning, somewhat.

Your comment implies there are facial tattoos that are not questionable.  I would love to see such a facial tattoo.


Chakotay?

Seriously though unless it's a culturally significant  Marking I pretty much consider any face and neck tattoos a sign that you have no desire to be taken seriously by adults.

There are plenty of wonderful people with face and neck tattoos But my assumption stands unless proven wrong
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report