Man bitten by shark south of Wollongong.
posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2020 at 1:54 AM



‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Good one subby, I'd green it if I could.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Once, I got shot in the chest, 1 foot 2 inches north of Wallongong.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can't even reach mine.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can be south of Wollongong and still pose a danger to Wongawilli.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dstanley: I can't even reach mine.


At least you have one. Some guys don't.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or do a good half of Australian place names sound like some manner of bowdlerised racial slur?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Is it just me, or do a good half of Australian place names sound like some manner of bowdlerised racial slur?


Let us just face it that Bangkok wins everytime.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: aagrajag: Is it just me, or do a good half of Australian place names sound like some manner of bowdlerised racial slur?

Let us just face it that Bangkok wins everytime.


bigmemes.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Once, I got shot in the chest, 1 foot 2 inches north of Wallongong.


That's one of the best steve shaffer bits "my babalones"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On and on, south of Wollongong? Cool, I've been hoping for a surprise post-retirement Slayer single.
 
