(Channel 3000 Madison)   Cat loses his ears due to medical issues, gets a new set crocheted for him just in time for Caturday   (channel3000.com)
338
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Get well soon, sherpa!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lucyfur relaxing on Purrsday:

Fark user imageView Full Size


*15 photos later*

"STAAAAHP!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!


Yeah me!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Used this to trick my monster and keep him occupied while I decorated the real Christmas tree.  He was mesmerized!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

Yeah me!


I know, but I wasn't certain you wanted me to reveal the submitter, or not.

Again, Thank you!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

Yeah me!

I know, but I wasn't certain you wanted me to reveal the submitter, or not.

Again, Thank you!


My 5th green ever!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

Yeah me!

I know, but I wasn't certain you wanted me to reveal the submitter, or not.

Again, Thank you!

My 5th green ever!


conga-rats
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I certainly miss Keebler tons, but today I felt like honoring Jackson a little bit as
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hooray for Caturday!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Get well sherpa18
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Lipstick not included :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Hooray for Caturday!


yeah DLC!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For Sherpa, get well soon!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!


OK and should be out tomorrow pm..
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm just silly today!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...it will be Caturday.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm starting this weekend early!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x194]
I'm just silly today!


today? :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..


how you doing?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

Yeah me!


Good job !     May have to do that with Scooter... constant digging and yelping, and my vet can't fix it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..


Thank you for the update, and for being you.  :)

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)


I wish there were someone neighborly or so who could just lend a hand for a few bucks.
Sorry you are dealing with this unwanted crap.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

I wish there were someone neighborly or so who could just lend a hand for a few bucks.
Sorry you are dealing with this unwanted crap.


And the problem is I should've just done it myself. As hard as it is at least I would've known it was done right and not have to deal with more broken parts
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I was starting to pack things up to go to the charity shop when Minnie decided she would make a beautiful addition. I can't give her to charity though, how would they be able to put a sticker on her, she's priceless.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)


Sounds like a fellow Farker would facilitate your furnace fix.  Any lurkers out there feel like like stepping up?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..

how you doing?


Pretty good... ran two service calls so far today, and heading to my neighbors to do payroll for the caregivers...  busiest retired guy ever ?  Did turn down a rebuild job on an outdoor walk-in freezer..  too cold outside, and I don't need pneumonia....
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

I wish there were someone neighborly or so who could just lend a hand for a few bucks.
Sorry you are dealing with this unwanted crap.

And the problem is I should've just done it myself. As hard as it is at least I would've known it was done right and not have to deal with more broken parts


Can you email me part number or model number info for your furnace or parts therein?  I could at least find a replacement part at a fair price.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Spiralmonkey: I was starting to pack things up to go to the charity shop when Minnie decided she would make a beautiful addition. I can't give her to charity though, how would they be able to put a sticker on her, she's priceless.


[Fark user image 640x634]


Priceless is right!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..

how you doing?

Pretty good... ran two service calls so far today, and heading to my neighbors to do payroll for the caregivers...  busiest retired guy ever ?  Did turn down a rebuild job on an outdoor walk-in freezer..  too cold outside, and I don't need pneumonia....


Yeah Why don't you live closer? :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

I wish there were someone neighborly or so who could just lend a hand for a few bucks.
Sorry you are dealing with this unwanted crap.

And the problem is I should've just done it myself. As hard as it is at least I would've known it was done right and not have to deal with more broken parts

Can you email me part number or model number info for your furnace or parts therein?  I could at least find a replacement part at a fair price.


Oh I found the parts, and a lot cheaper than a furnace repair place so I did OK. They wanted $120 just for the motor. We ordered the parts should be here on Saturday it's just that was a lot of money to spend for us right now hopefully some stuff will sell and we'll be a little bit less behind the eight ball (as it were) on the funds
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)


FWIW, the draft fan is one of the first parts to go, and the main issue is that the set screw that holds the wheel to the motor shaft rusts out quickly.. I use an angle grinder with a cutting wheel to get the wheel off..  case hardened, so drilling is futile..  the motor is usually ok.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..

how you doing?

Pretty good... ran two service calls so far today, and heading to my neighbors to do payroll for the caregivers...  busiest retired guy ever ?  Did turn down a rebuild job on an outdoor walk-in freezer..  too cold outside, and I don't need pneumonia....


Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..

how you doing?

Pretty good... ran two service calls so far today, and heading to my neighbors to do payroll for the caregivers...  busiest retired guy ever ?  Did turn down a rebuild job on an outdoor walk-in freezer..  too cold outside, and I don't need pneumonia....

Yeah Why don't you live closer? :-)


Didn't mean to say that I would blackmail you into helping me with the furnace sorry :-)
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

I wish there were someone neighborly or so who could just lend a hand for a few bucks.
Sorry you are dealing with this unwanted crap.

And the problem is I should've just done it myself. As hard as it is at least I would've known it was done right and not have to deal with more broken parts

Can you email me part number or model number info for your furnace or parts therein?  I could at least find a replacement part at a fair price.


The prime problem is that the mounting plate is between the motor and squirrel cage wheel... you can order the whole assembly, though, but it costs more than just the wheel...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

I wish there were someone neighborly or so who could just lend a hand for a few bucks.
Sorry you are dealing with this unwanted crap.

And the problem is I should've just done it myself. As hard as it is at least I would've known it was done right and not have to deal with more broken parts

Can you email me part number or model number info for your furnace or parts therein?  I could at least find a replacement part at a fair price.

The prime problem is that the mounting plate is between the motor and squirrel cage wheel... you can order the whole assembly, though, but it costs more than just the wheel...


Well darnit!  Where are the Boy Scout Troops?  They're always bragging up they're merit badges!  You'd think some teen would jump at the chance to make Eagle Scout!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

FWIW, the draft fan is one of the first parts to go, and the main issue is that the set screw that holds the wheel to the motor shaft rusts out quickly.. I use an angle grinder with a cutting wheel to get the wheel off..  case hardened, so drilling is futile..  the motor is usually ok.


What happened was rattling and making noise. We called a service man to come look at it and he said that the heat exchangers were cracked and rattling because they cracked where the mounts were and that was what was making the noise and we were getting carbon monoxide poisoning. Finally went down and checked and that was not what was happening.  He said that the furnace was not repairable and we needed to spend $60,000 to replace it that was several years ago to.  What actually happened is The two screws that hold the motor on to the mounting plate had fallen off. So just needed to put those two screws back in. my relative that came over to help he took it off and the setscrew was rusted in place and couldn't get it off  to make it easier to bolt the motor back onto the plate. so he heated up with the Oy acetylene torch and he burn the metal where it mounts to the hub. and I did not realize because he put it back together. and then a couple days after that the fan started coming off and making noise. Before I could check and see what happened to it the igniter died. so I got a new igniter and went to put it in and when I did I was going to replace the grommets that hold the motor mount plate into The furnace and when I took it out I saw that the reason it was making noise was that the fan had broken off the because he heated up too much  and pride on it trying to pop it off without getting the setscrew out.  So I ordered new felt gaskets and new motor even though the motor was working just in case. and a new fan. I know the new motor was possibly overkill but motors do wear out and the old furnace so better safe than sorry.  He has not been anything hard to fix even for me being under the weather most the time from pain. It's just the effort to crawl under the stupid house doesn't help the pain any.  Worst part about it is if I had just got up the energy to check it out myself it would not have been as many parts broken in as much work on my part to fix it
Sorry for the  verbal diarrhea :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

FWIW, the draft fan is one of the first parts to go, and the main issue is that the set screw that holds the wheel to the motor shaft rusts out quickly.. I use an angle grinder with a cutting wheel to get the wheel off..  case hardened, so drilling is futile..  the motor is usually ok.

What happened was rattling and making noise. We called a service man to come look at it and he said that the heat exchangers were cracked and rattling because they cracked where the mounts were and that was what was making the noise and we were getting carbon monoxide poisoning. Finally went down and checked and that was not what was happening.  He said that the furnace was not repairable and we needed to spend $60,000 to replace it that was several years ago to.  What actually happened is The two screws that hold the motor on to the mounting plate had fallen off. So just needed to put those two screws back in. my relative that came over to help he took it off and the setscrew was rusted in place and couldn't get it off  to make it easier to bolt the motor back onto the plate. so he heated up with the Oy acetylene torch and he burn the metal where it mounts to the hub. and I did not realize because he put it back together. and then a couple days after that the fan started coming off and making noise. Before I co ...


Obviously that is not 60,000 it is 6 to 8000. Hopefully I didn't miss too many other in my failed proofreading attempt
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


10 lbs of mud in a 5 lb sack (Khaleesi)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Where theres a will there's a way
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: Well update on our furnace. Spent 50.00 on parts for the furnace. So I went to fix it under the house (really out of it now) ouch. Found out when my wife's cousin "helped" with the furnace he managed to break the squirrel cage fan for the draft fan. So now We have to spend another hundred bucks that we can't afford to get parts to fix that :-( it sucks being this disabled, all the stuff should not really be that hard for me to fix but to crawl under the house is extremely hard, and sometimes to find the energy to work on something is extremely hard with my pain. I just need a friend who will work for free that is a good at fixing things as I am :-)

FWIW, the draft fan is one of the first parts to go, and the main issue is that the set screw that holds the wheel to the motor shaft rusts out quickly.. I use an angle grinder with a cutting wheel to get the wheel off..  case hardened, so drilling is futile..  the motor is usually ok.

What happened was rattling and making noise. We called a service man to come look at it and he said that the heat exchangers were cracked and rattling because they cracked where the mounts were and that was what was making the noise and we were getting carbon monoxide poisoning. Finally went down and checked and that was not what was happening.  He said that the furnace was not repairable and we needed to spend $60,000 to replace it that was several years ago to.  What actually happened is The two screws that hold the motor on to the mounting plate had fallen off. So just needed to put those two screws back in. my relative that came over to help he took it off and the setscrew was rusted in place and couldn't get it off  to make it easier to bolt the motor back onto the plate. so he heated up with the Oy acetylene torch and he burn the metal where it mounts to the hub. and I did not realize because he put it back together. and then a couple days after that the fan started coming off and making noise. Before I co ...

Obviously that is not 60,000 it is 6 to 8000. Hopefully I didn't miss too many other in my failed proofreading attempt


Don't worry about it.  After all you've been through, prorfraiding is the least of your concerns!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..

how you doing?

Pretty good... ran two service calls so far today, and heading to my neighbors to do payroll for the caregivers...  busiest retired guy ever ?  Did turn down a rebuild job on an outdoor walk-in freezer..  too cold outside, and I don't need pneumonia....

Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Fark that Pixel: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: sherpa is in the hospital and unable to submit Caturday threads this week, but one of our own stepped up and helped out.

Thanks!

OK and should be out tomorrow pm..

how you doing?

Pretty good... ran two service calls so far today, and heading to my neighbors to do payroll for the caregivers...  busiest retired guy ever ?  Did turn down a rebuild job on an outdoor walk-in freezer..  too cold outside, and I don't need pneumonia....

Yeah Why don't you live closer? :-)

Didn't mean to say that I would blackmail you into helping me with the furnace sorry :-)


LOL... if I lived closer, it would already be fixed..   not that great with crawl spaces anymore, as I am not as flexible as I used to be.. that being said, last week I was underneath a 16 ton bottling machine doing repairs... nobody else could fit under it, and I did the original install....
 
