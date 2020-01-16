 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Nine-year old boy no-sells dyslexia, makes a portrait of John Cena using 750 Rubik's cubes   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Reading, Benjamin Russo, Rubik's Cube, Dyslexia, time-lapse video of his creation, International Dyslexia Association, close inspection of the finished portrait shows, World Wrestling Entertainment  
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now that's how you overcome the odds. Good on ya, kid!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, that's cool but I don't see how dyslexia factors into his achievement.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: I mean, that's cool but I don't see how dyslexia factors into his achievement.


I know it's weird to read the articles on a news aggregator, but that point was actually covered in the article! It says that dyslexia problems come with a greater spacial awareness, which helps the kid to be able to replicate patterns so well.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't see why they're going to disasemble it to make the next one.

Seems like Cena or an art gallery would buy that pretty quick.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's John Cena doing with 750 Rubik's Cubes?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good on his parents for not letting him get pigeon holed.  These kids with different brain wiring have some amazing compensations when the adults butt out.
 
All_Hollowed_Out [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw the picture in the video and thought it was Walter White.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not just Dyslexia. That's some OCD coupled there too.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
John Cena? I'm not seeing it...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Heisenberg. You're Goddamn Right."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess I could look it up, but I don't care who John Cena is.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool and all, but it's just pixel art. The same stuff people do with Minecraft or pixel jewelry. I mean you can google Jon Cena pixel art and see him in Minecraft.
 
Dead_Cat_In_A_Tophat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I dont get it either.. I could print off a stencil and copy it manually with a typewriter, but why....... The art came from the program that designed the pixelated image after plugging another image into it...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile his teacher failed him in English while denying he has a learning disorder.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
classic coke
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't see anything...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cool and all, but it's just pixel art. The same stuff people do with Minecraft or pixel jewelry. I mean you can google Jon Cena pixel art and see him in Minecraft.


Ya fark that kid
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cool. But I'm going to hazard a guess that dyslexia is not a stand-alone diagnosis for this kid. It's a sad reality (one I'm quite familiar with) that many people don't know how neurodiverse brains work and because such children can often be of above average intelligence, they don't get the accommodations or diagnoses that they need. I'm very glad this young person pushed through that and is accomplishing his goals.
 
151
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Cena one was pretty great, but damn that Walter White portrait was awesome.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
esoteric reference (no-sell) is esoteric. ;)
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: I don't see why they're going to disasemble it to make the next one.

Seems like Cena or an art gallery would buy that pretty quick.


Art galleries generally don't purchase paint-by-numbers works.
 
commodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To make art with a palette of only six colours and an unknown human implemented dithering algorithm is quite impressive.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scottydoesntknow: John Cena? I'm not seeing it...


Me neither.  You'd think an article would include the actual depiction of John Cena, instead of this kid sitting on a featureless floor.

img.particlenews.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Report