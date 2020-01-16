 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   I mean, isn't that what binge drinking is?   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Alcoholism, Binge drinking, annual number of binge drinks, Domestic violence, Socioeconomic status, Socioeconomic disparities, Household income in the United States, lower socioeconomic status  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 5:21 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, but we're getting even better at it.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Yeah, but we're getting even better at it.


USA! USA! US..*burp*
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And we're also having more fun!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump!

/*drink*
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shiate pay, shiate work, shiate health care, kids having an even bigger set of problems than their parents- can't imagine why people are getting even more off their faces than they used to. Ah, self-medication.
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
YAAS!!!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mainsail: shiate pay, shiate work, shiate health care, kids having an even bigger set of problems than their parents- can't imagine why people are getting even more off their faces than they used to. Ah, self-medication.


Yes, but lifespans are decreasing so you wont have to worry about it as long.
 
jmb_0
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I drank more last year in Virginia, mostly due to...climate change, yeah that's what it was.
 
mottsnil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well its the only reason why I go to work, so I will have money to buy booze.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report