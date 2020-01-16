 Skip to content
(GearJunkie) Shoe that makes runners go faster may be banned because it makes runners go faster (gearjunkie.com)

snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yes, Virginia, people really are that stupid.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
reported The Sun, The Guardian, and The New York Times.

Isn't one of those less than reputable? Sorta like saying "The earth is round, according to my drunk uncle Vinny, Every Scientist, and every astronaut"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
nice ad there, Nike.   Shame it's disguised as a news article.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does Xbox Live still let you wear high performance gaming socks?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the shoe flits...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
According to my sources at Geocities, there's been quite a lot of complaints that my patented anti-freeze juice is making penises way too large.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They banned LZR Racer swimsuits from the Olympics and killed Michel Phelps after he had that gene therapy to grow gills and flippers.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

If you think the Times is more reputable than the others, I have a bridge to sell you.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"All advantages are unfair"

-Diana Moon Glampers
 
Uzzah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At Viridian Dynamics,  we can make radishes so spicy that people can't eat the.  But we don't, because people can't eat them.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the horse racing industry hasn't caught wind of this...
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess the Plug tag was out spending its commission check
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: nice ad there, Nike.   Shame it's disguised as a news article.


Everything's an ad if you concerned enough
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WARNING: articles on gearjunky.com may contain writings about gear such as running shoes
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com


Adidas?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: WARNING: articles on gearjunky.com may contain writings about gear such as running shoes


ConsumerReports is one of the only review sites that doesn't take "sponsorship" money hand over fist.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just your basic $250 shoe...nothing to see here
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Current World Athletics regulations state that shoes used by athletes "must not be constructed so as to give athletes any unfair assistance or advantage."

Isn't an unfair assistance/advantage the job of shoes?

Just make everyone run in bare feet.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you do not want the runners to get an advantage from their shoes then have them run barefoot or make everyone use the same model. Banning a model is stupid.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nike's next flair project

Fark user image
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I was a little kid, I used to think new shoes made me run faster. Maybe they really did!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the shoes have added the blades that paraplegics use? Giving the runners low energy loss springs does seem an advantage if others can't use them.

See golf balls and clubs, baseballs and baseball bats, and lots of other sporting equipment that have rules in place. Instead of banning the tech, just give it rules that it must fit in. Rules that are measurable.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [i.pinimg.com image 215x370]

Adidas?

Adidas?


All Day I Dream About Steve?
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nike Basketball 1989 - 'It's Gotta Be The Shoes - Commercial
Youtube fkY7W6kCRY4
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ambersunshower-running song
Youtube -GiXqX4mTbg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5u​z3A​Bu_eU
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But I can still take my earthquake pills, right?
 
