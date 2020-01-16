 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   You gave a customer gas money from your own pocket so they can get home on Christmas Eve? That's a firing
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, there's another bank off my list.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.


Them and BofA are terrible.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can't have our people going around doing good deeds!  We're a bank!" says Mr. Henry Potter

Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Them and BofA are terrible.


Why anyone would ever use anything but a credit union is beyond me.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.


Try a credit union instead of a bank.  They're smaller and can't be bought out by megabanks, so you generally (YMMV) get better service, and accounts with better terms.

You do give up the convenience of having branches or ATMs handy as you travel around, though, so if you do visit your bank or ATM a lot while traveling, maybe not.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldest scam in the book, after those other ones.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre ghost-visit Scrooge would approve of her firing.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helping a customer on Christmas Eve? That's a firing!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They claim it was a liability, but the negative press they're getting is going to hurt their bottom line.  They've lost a customers now potentially at least.
 
MrLint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The optics on this are so bad Mr Magoo would be appalled.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyers are a necessary evil of society.

It really sucks for her but I'm sure she'll get continued free publicity out of it until somebody smart sees it and makes a phone call and then a hire. Good on her for going out of her way to do the right thing, in the end this'll work out for her.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: Lawyers are a necessary evil of society.

It really sucks for her but I'm sure she'll get continued free publicity out of it until somebody smart sees it and makes a phone call and then a hire. Good on her for going out of her way to do the right thing, in the end this'll work out for her.


I sure hope so.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"unauthorized interaction with a customer" is a very blurry line to draw.  Does "giving a customer directions to a local pizza place" count?  How about "giving a customer directions to a better bank"?
 
MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye bye, US Bank. Tomorrow I visit a Credit Union
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those "bank holds" on paychecks are bullshiat unless the person has a bad history or the check is sketchy.  Wells Fargo did that to me on the first paycheck I deposited after opening an account.  It was an established, local company and the check was drawn from an account at a local bank.  It wasn't a check from Sketchy McSketcherson made out to "cash".  Zero reason to flag it for review.  I went to the branch to complain and the funds were released in a few minutes.  They never held another check.  Good thing it wasn't a holiday.
 
Ravage [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NightSteel: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Try a credit union instead of a bank.  They're smaller and can't be bought out by megabanks, so you generally (YMMV) get better service, and accounts with better terms.

You do give up the convenience of having branches or ATMs handy as you travel around, though, so if you do visit your bank or ATM a lot while traveling, maybe not.


My credit union has a checking account that will refund *all* ATM fees, both theirs and the other party's (ATM vendor) if you meet certain conditions.  Have one ACH (deposit or withdrawal), 12 debit (I use my debit for any transaction under $10), and enroll in e-statements (I don't want paper mail anyway) per month.

All ATMs are my CU's ATMs (if you're brave enough).
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole problem with HR in most companies is there is no single ass you can kick, or single soul you can damn.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ravage: NightSteel: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Try a credit union instead of a bank.  They're smaller and can't be bought out by megabanks, so you generally (YMMV) get better service, and accounts with better terms.

You do give up the convenience of having branches or ATMs handy as you travel around, though, so if you do visit your bank or ATM a lot while traveling, maybe not.

My credit union has a checking account that will refund *all* ATM fees, both theirs and the other party's (ATM vendor) if you meet certain conditions.  Have one ACH (deposit or withdrawal), 12 debit (I use my debit for any transaction under $10), and enroll in e-statements (I don't want paper mail anyway) per month.

All ATMs are my CU's ATMs (if you're brave enough).


With mine, if I use any other credit union's ATM, there's no fee.  So as long as the place I am has a credit union of one kind or another (and they probably do), I should be fine.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were worried about my safety," James said. "He could have kidnapped me or shot me."

Theoretically, this means that bank can fire employees who commute to work or ask people for the time of day.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ravage:

My credit union has a checking account that will refund *all* ATM fees, both theirs and the other party's (ATM vendor) if you meet certain conditions.  Have one ACH (deposit or withdrawal), 12 debit (I use my debit for any transaction under $10), and enroll in e-statements (I don't want paper mail anyway) per month.

All ATMs are my CU's ATMs (if you're brave enough).

Mine does that too, but not all of them do, and I wouldn't make the cut for yours; not enough debit transactions.  Using debit for small transactions isn't a terrible idea, but I still worry about erroneous charges/skimmers on a debit card; when something goes wrong with a debit card, your money is gone and you have to wait for the investigation to confirm the problem to get it back.  With a credit card, you dispute the charge and don't have to pay unless an investigation finds the charge is legit.  I'd much rather have that cost fall on the card company than me.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: They claim it was a liability, but the negative press they're getting is going to hurt their bottom line.  They've lost a customers now potentially at least.


Maybe it is the skeptical asshole in me, but saying they get bad press for this is like when a McDonalds gets bad press for...anything. A manager gets a talk to, another day turns, and nothing else will happen.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I understand, while it may be considered  reckless, the employee had passed it by her manager, and was given permission. It was a lapse of judgement on her managers part, so she should not be held directly liable.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: Those "bank holds" on paychecks are bullshiat unless the person has a bad history or the check is sketchy.  Wells Fargo did that to me on the first paycheck I deposited after opening an account.  It was an established, local company and the check was drawn from an account at a local bank.  It wasn't a check from Sketchy McSketcherson made out to "cash".  Zero reason to flag it for review.  I went to the branch to complain and the funds were released in a few minutes.  They never held another check.  Good thing it wasn't a holiday.


I had a bank refuse to honor a payroll check that was drawn on that branch of that bank.

Even the branch manager claimed I had to have an account with them before they were obliged to cash their own checks.

Oddly enough, they changed their mind when I pointed out that when you do illegal things that screw the public, the local television stations tend to find that to be a ratings draw.
 
Mogani
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I like how they do the preaching the people first bit to the employees and then when one actually goes out of their way to help someone they fire them for it....

"We do the right thing. It's what we believe. It's how we act. And it's a core value you've recently brought to life through your work." "exemplifying the company's core value: "We put people first."

well she did just that and now your firing her and her supervisor? that's bullshiat. gotta love companies that do that preach one thing and then their actions tell a completely different story..
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MWShannon: Bye bye, US Bank. Tomorrow I visit a Credit Union


You will be better off and happier in the long run. The manager of my credit union encouraged me to apply for a position on the board. I briefly considered it, but nah. Yet, you won't get that from a big bank.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dkulprit: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Them and BofA are terrible.


Never had to deal with US Bank but this is BS.

As to BofA they saved my ass from unauthorized charges.  Blocked some and the ones that did get through were reimbursed immediately when I put in a fraud claim.  Also they were nice folks in the branch and on the phone.  I stayed with them for years after they bought out my local bank basically because they have atms everywhere.

YMMV
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After years of banking with US Bank, they notified me that they were closing my account for suspected fraud. I had to prove that the last 4 checks I deposited were valid before they would release the balance in my checking account. Screw those guys.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: dkulprit: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Them and BofA are terrible.

Why anyone would ever use anything but a credit union is beyond me.


My credit union brought in some big gun corporate type folks to I guess make it better? It's a small town I never needed an appointment for anything before but when I went in for a vehicle loan it went down like this:

Me: I'd like to speak to someone about getting a car loan
Bank Person: You need to make an appointment
Me: When did that happen?
Bank Person: Oh it's new you need to call in and schedule appointments or you can do it online
Me: Okay can I make an appointment?
Bank Person: Sure. We have an opening now if you'd like.

Not long after I closed the account and opened an account with a big bank. I figured if I was going to get the same poor Monty Pythonesque service it may as well come with the backing of a coast to coast bank.
 
BenJammin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They are heartless bastards.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who gets actual paychecks?
Every company I have ever worked for has you set up direct deposit. Everything gets tested and worked out before you get paid the first time.
I dont even know where my nearest branch is, let alone know anybody who works for them.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's nothing worse than an over empowered middle manager.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ex-Texan: I understand, while it may be considered  reckless, the employee had passed it by her manager, and was given permission. It was a lapse of judgement on her managers part, so she should not be held directly liable.


At the very least, you'd think a warning would be appropriate for a longtime, valued employee.  A stern "don't do that again" should suffice in a case where no one was harmed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFA never says whether she got her $20 repaid.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Who gets actual paychecks?
Every company I have ever worked for has you set up direct deposit. Everything gets tested and worked out before you get paid the first time.
I dont even know where my nearest branch is, let alone know anybody who works for them.


My boss hand writes my check every Friday.  She doesn't like "tech" stuff.
 
Dead_Cat_In_A_Tophat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NightSteel: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Try a credit union instead of a bank.  They're smaller and can't be bought out by megabanks, so you generally (YMMV) get better service, and accounts with better terms.

You do give up the convenience of having branches or ATMs handy as you travel around, though, so if you do visit your bank or ATM a lot while traveling, maybe not.


If you have enough money to meet the minimum balance.... I had an account basically stolen from be because their policy changed, and by the time i received the mail stating so, they had already charged me so many fees that they left me with only $90 in the account. If i did not close the account they simply would have kept stealing/siphoning my money away for themselves and probably would have attempted to charge me overdraft and dormancy fees....
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Herr Flick's Revenge: Who gets actual paychecks?
Every company I have ever worked for has you set up direct deposit. Everything gets tested and worked out before you get paid the first time.
I dont even know where my nearest branch is, let alone know anybody who works for them.

My boss hand writes my check every Friday.  She doesn't like "tech" stuff.


I work for a real company, worked for the government before that.
That sounds sketchy as hell.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm suspicious of every bank, mainly because in the years I've had one, several have tried to screw me and the banks certainly jacked up the interest rates on the poor as soon as the limits were made illegal. 10% shot up to 30% in some. Those 'Pay Day Loan-like agencies can charge you nearly 100% in interest and do when previously it was illegal. .

This is just another story in a list of those concerning everyday heroes doing something nice for someone who lost their jobs for acting human. It happens a lot in convenience stores.

I think it all started with a Dr stopping at an accident on a lonely road and saving a mangled driver's life, whose appreciation was to awake from his coma, see some permanent damages (the Dr. did not carry an ER in his car.) who then instead of thanking the Dr for keeping him alive until help came, promptly sued him and won the damn case.

THAT opened the door to every lawyer you could imagine starting to sue physicians and hospitals for anything and everything. So naturally, the repercussions would spread out along nearly everything as a result and good people that might have gotten their companies sued due their good actions started getting fired.

THAT also happened around the time that thieves and general crooks started suing their accuser for denying them their rights to kill or rob someone. (Yeah. There were several cases like that which showed up in court and went through.)
 
Dadoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Funny this should come up, today. I work for a subsidiary of a large insurance company and we have to complete a web-based "integrity" course every year. I finished mine just minutes ago. One of the things they tell you is that you can't give customers money unless you consult with the appropriate department, first. Supposedly, it could be viewed as a conflict of interest or a bribe.

I'm the last person who would defend a large corporation (even though I work for one), but I imagine he had similar training. That said, this particular case seems insane and, if I were his manager, I'd give him a pass on this one.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is a place between doing nothing and the nuclear option people.   What U.S Bank should have done is reprimanded her and let her off with that.     I get why they have policies like this but they went overboard and made themselves look like more of assholes than already where which given its US bank was a tall order seeing as they were already basically Snidely Whiplash.

I have long refused to do business with the asshats and here is one more reason to avoid them.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Tracianne: Herr Flick's Revenge: Who gets actual paychecks?
Every company I have ever worked for has you set up direct deposit. Everything gets tested and worked out before you get paid the first time.
I dont even know where my nearest branch is, let alone know anybody who works for them.

My boss hand writes my check every Friday.  She doesn't like "tech" stuff.

I work for a real company, worked for the government before that.
That sounds sketchy as hell.


Its a flower shop that has been in the same location and in the same family for 40 years.  It is definitely legit.  She just likes doing things the old fashioned way.  When I make the store deposits, I have to go inside the bank to do it because she doesn't want to get the ATM card to let me deposit that way.  She hand writes(Literally, draws lines on paper and hand writes in each detail necessary!) the payroll tax paperwork each year and faxes it to the accountant, etc.
 
gar1013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: dkulprit: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Them and BofA are terrible.

Why anyone would ever use anything but a credit union is beyond me.


Credit unions don't pay federal income taxes.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Had I known then that I was going to be let go, I would have just removed the hold on the check, because that absolutely would have gotten me fired."
She laughed.
"Hindsight is 20/20."

I like her.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: Those "bank holds" on paychecks are bullshiat unless the person has a bad history or the check is sketchy.  Wells Fargo did that to me on the first paycheck I deposited after opening an account.  It was an established, local company and the check was drawn from an account at a local bank.  It wasn't a check from Sketchy McSketcherson made out to "cash".  Zero reason to flag it for review.  I went to the branch to complain and the funds were released in a few minutes.  They never held another check.  Good thing it wasn't a holiday.


Holds on ANY checks are bullshiat anymore! Everything is computerized today; they should be able to verify what is in the sending account immediately and post it to the receiving account immediately.
 
gar1013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: jtown: Those "bank holds" on paychecks are bullshiat unless the person has a bad history or the check is sketchy.  Wells Fargo did that to me on the first paycheck I deposited after opening an account.  It was an established, local company and the check was drawn from an account at a local bank.  It wasn't a check from Sketchy McSketcherson made out to "cash".  Zero reason to flag it for review.  I went to the branch to complain and the funds were released in a few minutes.  They never held another check.  Good thing it wasn't a holiday.

Holds on ANY checks are bullshiat anymore! Everything is computerized today; they should be able to verify what is in the sending account immediately and post it to the receiving account immediately.


You don't want that to happen, even if you think you do.

The "float" helps keep lower the cost of funds, and thus your cost of borrowing. Remove the "float" and the amount of reserves on hand need to go up...which means less money to deploy in the form of loans.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: The whole problem with HR in most companies is there is no single ass you can kick, or single soul you can damn.


Start at the top. The HR Director. In my experience, the ownership or shareholders have no farking clue what HR does or why. It seems HR has WAY too much power. I could go in to details but hate typing a wall of text.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Herr Flick's Revenge: Tracianne: Herr Flick's Revenge: Who gets actual paychecks?
Every company I have ever worked for has you set up direct deposit. Everything gets tested and worked out before you get paid the first time.
I dont even know where my nearest branch is, let alone know anybody who works for them.

My boss hand writes my check every Friday.  She doesn't like "tech" stuff.

I work for a real company, worked for the government before that.
That sounds sketchy as hell.

Its a flower shop that has been in the same location and in the same family for 40 years.  It is definitely legit.  She just likes doing things the old fashioned way.  When I make the store deposits, I have to go inside the bank to do it because she doesn't want to get the ATM card to let me deposit that way.  She hand writes(Literally, draws lines on paper and hand writes in each detail necessary!) the payroll tax paperwork each year and faxes it to the accountant, etc.


Sounds like a front for a criminal enterprise.
"Family" business screams organized crime.
Very sketchy.
 
aperson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: dkulprit: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Them and BofA are terrible.

Why anyone would ever use anything but a credit union is beyond me.


If you travel a lot, having bank branches nearby all the time is nice.  Beyond that there is not much benefit.
 
aperson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I kinda hope the ending to this story is a competing bank makes a very public showing of hiring her because of her people first attitude, and just rubs US Banks face in it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: dkulprit: cherryl taggart: Welp, there's another bank off my list.

Them and BofA are terrible.

Why anyone would ever use anything but a credit union is beyond me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
