(Texas Monthly)   Coming soon to a northern state near you. Good luck. You're gonna need it   (texasmonthly.com) divider line
Tchernobog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tasty. Takes forever, from the few times I've cooked it, but tasty nonetheless.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Got my AR-15 and my pit smoker all ready to go.

Bring it, pigs...
 
shroom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mmm, bacon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Can the people in this article talk about anything without sucking their own dicks?  Just give the advice, jackass.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feral hogs are the descendants of domesticated pigs that bred with Russian boars introduced to Texas by hunters in the thirties.

.
Thanks a lot, guys!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jesus.  Can the people in this article talk about anything without sucking their own dicks?  Just give the advice, jackass.


They're Texans
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Feral hogs are the descendants of domesticated pigs that bred with Russian boars introduced to Texas by hunters in the thirties.

.
Thanks a lot, guys!


Russian!  I knew Trump was involved somehow!

/drink!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Naido: drink!


Way ahead of you.
 
gregz18
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BoarBuster Feral Hog Trap Drop | Feral Hog Trapping
Youtube -MHr3yLWMVU


/awesome hog trap
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shroom: Mmm, bacon.


They actually don't make very good bacon. At least not the Russian hogs in the everglades.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Feral hogs are the descendants of domesticated pigs that bred with Russian boars introduced to Texas by hunters in the thirties.

.
Thanks a lot, guys!


what a Russian bore may look like

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jesus.  Can the people in this article talk about anything without sucking their own dicks? Just give the advice, jackass.


Jealous?
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Just as bad
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
from tfa: " "Lord willing, the pigs don't get all the way up there into Yankee land, and that we can keep them down here and we can deal with them," .."

so right off the bat, genius.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, it was -26° here this morning

So, by that rationale, if a pig had a better personality and a down parka, he would cease to be a filthy animal
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Feral hogs were blamed for a recent death...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tell the Chinese pork from feral pigs are better than rhino horn and we'll wipe them out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We just call them, targets.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t, that was condescending.

I thought northerners were supposed to be the self-inflated ones.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas was founded by Mexicans. The proud southern transplants are not. Guess which breed uses the word Yankee the most?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We Have Lost The War On Boars - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube Ww0JoqjwYHI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You won't be complaining about wolves if they solve this problem for you as nature intended.
 
Report