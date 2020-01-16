 Skip to content
(SeattlePI)   Now wait just a darn minute. I thought the rule was that if I build something on county land that means the land becomes mine. Are you trying to tell me that my neighbor would lie to me?   (seattlepi.com) divider line
    Awkward, Property, Seattle, Redmond, Washington, King County, Washington, Bellevue, Washington, King County, Lake Sammamish, Sammamish, Washington  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Less that they thought they were going to GET the property, as much as they figured they'd put up a fence up for so long without anyone objecting that they never thought that they'd get called on it.
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
fark the rich. I hope they cry about this every time they look outside.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So a sovereign citizen type right?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it ever possible to take over county land claiming adverse possession?

/I guess not  " nullum tempus occurrit regi "
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Less that they thought they were going to GET the property, as much as they figured they'd put up a fence up for so long without anyone objecting that they never thought that they'd get called on it.


Hey. It worked for the Nazis in Canada.

(No really. They secretly built an autonomic weather station in Canada and hid it by putting up a fence with a "Government property, keep out" sign. It outlasted Nazi Germany by decades before a Canadian government employee decided to break in and see what the hell it was.)
 
zang
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

668NeighborOfTheBeast: fark the rich. I hope they cry about this every time they look outside.


I hope that asshole who parks his helicopter over there gets his shiat torn down.  Shame on him for being more successful than me!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Come and take it

farm5.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In some states you can claim adverse possession against municipalities but not the state, or municipalities except if the land is being used for a government purpose.

In Massachusetts a state parks agency discovered that a lot of its riverfront land had been taken over by private property owners over the past century.  Maybe innocently but it didn't matter.  No adverse possession against state park land here.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rich douchebags acting like rich douchebags?

The hell you say...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: So a sovereign citizen type right?


No
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Latinwolf: So a sovereign citizen type right?

No


Although I also expected that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This has been going on since I moved out here. These assholes knew it wasn't their land. They've continued to build and alter property that doesn't belong to them for the entire time they protested about the fact that the property doesn't belong to them. It went all the way to SCOTUS, who told them to fark off, in no uncertain legal terms.

hubiestubert: Less that they thought they were going to GET the property, as much as they figured they'd put up a fence up for so long without anyone objecting that they never thought that they'd get called on it.


I listened to these assholes for years, as many of them work at Microsoft. They knew. They farking knew! The upshot was that they thought that they were entitled to the land. Their house values went up like a shot when the tracks were pulled in the '00s, and they're terrified that they're going to be underwater (so to speak) when prospective buyers discovered that these "lakefront" properties aren't technically "lakefront," just "facing the lake," and that, no, they don't get their own private docks, launches, decks, patios, and so on.

The arrogance of all of it has been grimly amusing. I listen to rich people at work biatch about how they're too rich to allow such a public nuisance to be foisted upon them - as though they didn't just steal that shiat!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Typical rich folks doing what they want based on what  rich Joe blow down the street told them cause he did it and had gotten away with it up to that point rather than get it checked out by a lawyer.

Thing is I have always seen that folks of more modest means are always more cautious about building projects that could come back to bite them than rich folks who can afford to take the hit of it does.

Mind there are morons at all level of financial well being, Most of the rich ones are trust fund babies or else kids of much more intelligent parents who worked their asses off to make the money they inherited.
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why were they allowed to keep building this stuff in the first place? Why didn't anyone stop them?
 
poo4yoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: So a sovereign citizen type right?


No, just a rich asshole.
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is not so cut and dry.

The issue relates to whether the county gets to make use of the entire "rail corridor" or just the section they need for the trail.

The "entire" rail corridor apparently includes such things as portions of homes that were actually permitted by the county.

In other words, the county approved building within the rail corridor, collected taxes on those improvements, and is now trying to do more of a land grab than they actually need to do in order to make their trail.

At the end of the day, I suspect some title insurers are going to be paying some claims.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

poo4yoo: Latinwolf: So a sovereign citizen type right?

No, just a rich asshole.


Yep. Those assholes actually tried to sue the county, claiming that when the tracks were pulled, the railroad easement was somehow "invalid," and should've become a much narrower recreational easement so that they could claim the delta for themselves as part of their own property.

They actually tried to argue that they deserved the land, I shiat you not.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why were they allowed to keep building this stuff in the first place? Why didn't anyone stop them?


They county was too busy giving them building permits.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
King County could fark  up a wet dream.  There are no good guys in this story.  Rich assholes pushing their property lines on one side, and a county that permitted these homes and now has decided it doesn't like the lot lines on some of them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These people are building on this land for the simple reason that they want to keep the general public as far away from their McMansions as possible. Are you antisocial? Don't live adjacent to public land. Is that really so hard to figure out?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a little more challenging than that.  If the tracks were removed before development people may not have known the easement was there.  And before you think "fark them" I might point out that in most cities the city owns several feet around the edge of your property that you have to take care of but if they decide they want a public sidewalk then fark you you're getting a sidewalk.  Or maybe a bike path, and they'll probably charge you to do it too. Cities can be real dicks.

Another favorite city scam is to zone a development for private well and sceptic.  It's more expensive to build but you save a lot on property taxes.  They say don't worry it'll be 15 -20 years before the get around to putting in city water and sewer.  Then about 5 years later they give you the good news that you are getting city water and sewer like it or not. So not only did it cost you 6-10k more to build your house but you have to shell out 15-20 to put in the city water and sewer you don't want plus you have to pay to have the old tank removed and to re-sod your law.
 
bradley547
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: This is not so cut and dry.

The issue relates to whether the county gets to make use of the entire "rail corridor" or just the section they need for the trail.

The "entire" rail corridor apparently includes such things as portions of homes that were actually permitted by the county.

In other words, the county approved building within the rail corridor, collected taxes on those improvements, and is now trying to do more of a land grab than they actually need to do in order to make their trail.

At the end of the day, I suspect some title insurers are going to be paying some claims.


This!
As long as its still zoned as a rail corridor, it's pretty much exempt from a lot of the standard real estate laws. The Railroads in the 1860's & 70's managed to get some pretty sketchy laws passed over right of ways, most of which have never been repealed. It'll be fun to see how this plays out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Is it ever possible to take over county land claiming adverse possession?

/I guess not  " nullum tempus occurrit regi "


The government is the only entity over whom you cannot assert adverse possession rights.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This happened in Barrie Ont. like 10 years or so ago.   A bunch of rich people had boat houses and shacks set up.  Some with utilities connected and the city called the MNR and the MNR told all the home owners to demo the boat houses or they'll do it for them at their expense.
You can Fark with the OPP all you want but in Ontario the MNR WILL FARK YOU UP if you screw with the waterways.

Another quick story: douche from Toronto bought 2 old properties down the road from my parents cottage in muskoka, he tore down both and built one mega McMansion and diverted a small stream for his 4 boat bay 3 bedroom mega boathouse and imported nice pure white sand from Florida so he had a makeshift beach. I guess someone ratted him out on the stream diversion and the MNR showed up. Forced him to tear down the boat house, remove and dispose of all the Florida sand and restore the creek to it's original path..  Plus fines on top.
I like it when the rich get our in their place, makes them remember they're just people who are just lucky to be born well off to begin with.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Thing is I have always seen that folks of more modest means are always more cautious about building projects that could come back to bite them than rich folks who can afford to take the hit of it does.


CSB: About 15 years ago, I had a two-story barn (16'x32', gambrel) installed in my back yard. To have this done, I had to meet the following requirements:

Permeability - I couldn't pour a slab, because it would break the one-third/two-thirds rule in SeaTac for impermeable/permeable surface. So, I have what amounts to a 22x36 concrete box, filled with rammed gravel, on which the metal foundation of my barn rests. The contractor who did this said it was the largest foundation of that type he'd ever done for an outbuilding.

Drainage - I couldn't just put in gutters & downspouts, because (again) SeaTac is picky as hell about handling permeability. No, I had to hire a geologist, have multiple test sites dug to check soil quality & composition, then have a leach field & underground sump installed into which that outbuilding's gutters and downspouts drain. I made a hydroponic farking garden for blackberries, which are now almost impossible to kill because, should I use herbicides, I'd also kill half the damned trees on my property (including my apple tree and my last remaining fir.)

Heating - I'd intended to install a simple cast iron boxwood stove in that barn, so that I could work out there in the winter. NOPE! Washington state law makes it almost impossible to install wood stoves now; if your house had a wood stove prior to the law, it's grandfatered; otherwise, you now have to go with far-more-expensive, but more efficient stoves. Think "quadruple to quintuple the cost."

Power - I'd hoped to run four 20-amp circuits out to there from the house, after revamping the house's ancient junction box. NOPE! I'd be required, again by state law, to CHANGE MY GODDAMNED ADDRESS! See, I'd have to install a separate meter, pole, junction box, and so on, which would require my house's address to have an "A" after its number - and give my barn its own goddamned address as well! Never mind the $11,000 cost (and that was a decade-plus ago.)

If I'd only known that I could go ahead and simply do whatever the fark I want and make other people protest it for the next two decades, I'd have one hell of a workshop. But, no - I had to be dumb enough to ask first...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

668NeighborOfTheBeast: fark the rich. I hope they cry about this every time they look outside.


the rich? most neighborhoods are common working class folks struggling to put food on their kids plates and pay the rent or mortgage.
 
