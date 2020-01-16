 Skip to content
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   Houston apparently has a "bloodthirsty squirrel" problem   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Creepy, Feral, Horse, According to Jim, Genetic pollution, unruly squirrel, Disney stereotypes, feral animal, Houston neighborhood  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bmif
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like someone has been intercepting and translating squirrel communications.
 
bmif
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

killdawabbitt: Looks like someone has been intercepting and translating squirrel communications.


Two acorns means change up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I blame vampires who snack between meals.

The vampire flying squirrel is the most dangerous bird this side of Australia.

Despite being a mammal, not a bird, being a glider that is not able to fly, and not existing because I just made it up.

Totally Fake News.

Trump retweet in one, two, five, three, ....
 
Shazam999
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
GIVE DREW TOTALFARK OR THE SQUIRREL WILL FLIP YA!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn, the Astros are trying everything!
 
puffy999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shazam999: GIVE DREW TOTALFARK OR THE SQUIRREL WILL FLIP YA!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It wouldn't surprise me much if after humanity wipes themselves out from ineptitude and other factors squirrels become the dominant mammalian species.
/you know how much energy a single acorn releases when combined with an antimatter acorn
 
schrepjm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
