(NPR)   Most of you uneducated philistines don't even know how to properly diagram a sentence anymore. And don't even get me started on your cursive   (npr.org) divider line
60
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born in '61 and we didn't even learn how to diagram a sentence.
We learned how to write cursive but they taught me the wrong way because I was left handed.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born in '65. I remember diagramming sentences, I think in elementary school, maybe one year. East coast, so probably more traditional than West.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born in 77 and learned both.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh you can't write loopy!? How will anyone take you seriously if you can't write loopy!!?"
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I was born in '61 and we didn't even learn how to diagram a sentence.
We learned how to write cursive but they taught me the wrong way because I was left handed.


As a fellow lefty, I feel this. I can write in cursive or I can write legibly - choose one.

Really, though, I print, but loop some of my letters together in a sort of bastardized amalgamation of the two.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I scored extra credit in eighth grade for successfully diagramming the Pledge of Allegiance.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: blender61: I was born in '61 and we didn't even learn how to diagram a sentence.
We learned how to write cursive but they taught me the wrong way because I was left handed.

As a fellow lefty, I feel this. I can write in cursive or I can write legibly - choose one.

Really, though, I print, but loop some of my letters together in a sort of bastardized amalgamation of the two.


Same -- lefty with a print-that-runs-together kind of thing going. But it's actually pretty legible, I'm told.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never diagrammed a sentence in my life. Can still the Englishing gooder.
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't done it in 25 years but I think I could still diagram a moderately complex sentence.

My cursive blows though. Always has.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1978 and I don't recall learning this.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born in 69 and learned both cursive and diagramming. Thank goodness, because that time I blew a tire on northbound I 45 in Houston at 70 MPH, I never would have been able to keep myself occupied while waiting for AAA. (Yes, I can change my own tires. No, I'm not going to on the shoulder of a major highway.)
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I don't get any jail time...
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I was born in '61 and we didn't even learn how to diagram a sentence.
We learned how to write cursive but they taught me the wrong way because I was left handed.


My old man was left-handed.  The nuns just made him write with his right hand.  Sinister!
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, Boomer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darkness envelopes me like a tomb as I analyze the inventory of my errors. My sins have located me. Reprieve? Impossible. A career of greed and bad habits have fed the bill. Lies and cries top the tip of the burning staff that is stuck deep in my soul. Eternity is everlasting. Wait, I am getting ahead of myself? 20 years ago, I started down this road by walking into a convenience store not understanding the price of my free snacks.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teaching kids cursive really pisses me off, because time and again we are told that schools shouldn't be using time and resources to teach kids about science, sexual health, civics, or history of non-white people, but the conservanards go full bananas if you suggest we don't spend hours every day for the better part of a year or two to teach kids how to write in an archaic system that no one ever really uses anymore, because Grandma can not be bothered to write in print on her grandchildren's birthday cards.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the "hate diagramming" camp. I honestly never saw the point. If the prose flows, it flows.

/ Hate outlines, too
// My cursive is unreadable
/// I'm lucky to have made it out of 6th grade
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I nearly failed seventh-grade English because of those farkers. May they rot in hell.

/English major
/Journalism minor
/Dead-tree media journalist for way too long
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes and yes.

Been a while since the former, but all the time on the latter.
/Sister Mary Discipline
//Definitely NOT giggity

JC
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never diagrammed a sentence in my life.

I did learn cursive, but the only time I ever use it anymore is to sign my name on documents.  I'm still capable of writing in that manner, but it would be slow going as I'd have to think about each letter.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what of the lost art of conversation and... scrimshaw?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone gifted me a fountain pen this past summer and it has inspired me to start writing cursive again...for the first time since 5th grade...when my teacher forbade me from writing in cursive 'cause it looked like shiat.

/still looks like shiat
//but I enjoy it immensely
///right hander that writes like a left hander
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Born in 74, learned both but I think after we learned how to diagram a sentence we never used it again. This is probably the first I have heard of it in 30 something years.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Learning to write in ISO/drafting font is far more useful than learning to write in cursive.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Born in 49 we had small chalkboards .
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
we learned diagramming in high school (maybe jr. high?) in the 70s/80s...but I didn't see the need to care enough about it to retain the information beyond the end of that particular school day or week.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I learned how to diagram sentences for exactly as long as it was required to know, which was for about three weeks in sophomore year.

And I gave up on cursive in 2nd grade. I already KNOW how to write, Mrs. Struve. You think that check-minus in the penmanship category means anything to me?
 
akula
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: Someone gifted me a fountain pen this past summer and it has inspired me to start writing cursive again...for the first time since 5th grade...when my teacher forbade me from writing in cursive 'cause it looked like shiat.

/still looks like shiat
//but I enjoy it immensely
///right hander that writes like a left hander


Fountain pens are wonderful tools but they require dedication. I love using mine but the maintenance requirements are a lot steeper than one sees with any other writing utensil.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not an art. It's a procedure. The problem was that we focused so much on properly executing the procedure that we forgot the point of executing the procedure. Couldn't see the forest for the carefully cultivated trees.

If you've ever had to write a lexer or parser, or study a new language, or research an old language, you "rediscover" this procedure pretty damned quickly, and learn why it was, indeed, useful.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
yes I can diagram a sentence.

fark cursive
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Born in 1954. Diagrammed and not only learned cursive, but we were even graded on "penmanship." I drove the nuns batshiat crazy because I had small hands (snort) and held the pencil in a most unconventional way (and still do) with the pen/pencil held between my index and middle finger. But I had "A" penmanship so what could they do? Although my 3rd grade teacher insisted I "write the correct way" despite the fact my penmanship was worse that way.

Here's my mutant-style way of holding a pen...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Soon after I graduated from college I volunteered to teach English in the local prison.  I was mostly helping men pass the GED and get on with their life.  Looking back at those times I realize just how surreal it was trying to teach convicted felons how to diagram a sentence and the difference between an adverb and adjective.  At least my heart was in the right place.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lefty and was taught by nuns K-2nd grade.  Even though they still had steel rulers and a little lead mallet they had used on my brother in the '70s, they never smacked us with them. Not even for being a little shiat, but especially not for left-handedness.

Unless you keyed their cars (late 60s-early 70s Olds 88 coupes with matching interiors to go with baby shiat yellow and pea soup green).  Then they went all out and your dad kicked you ass again that evening.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After spending time in positions that require significant email use, I would welcome anyone to teach folk to diagram a sentence. Grammatically correct sentences are a rare sight in my industry.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akula: ghettodwarf: Someone gifted me a fountain pen this past summer and it has inspired me to start writing cursive again...for the first time since 5th grade...when my teacher forbade me from writing in cursive 'cause it looked like shiat.

/still looks like shiat
//but I enjoy it immensely
///right hander that writes like a left hander

Fountain pens are wonderful tools but they require dedication. I love using mine but the maintenance requirements are a lot steeper than one sees with any other writing utensil.


I'm all in on fountain pens. From the first moment I wrote with it I thought "I'll probably never write with another pen again" Funny thing is, I was never a pen snob before. I've actually started journaling random thoughts in my work notebook just as an excuse to write more.
 
Nullav
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't learn how to diagram a sentence, but I did learn shorthand. That skill will surely be useful for the remainder of my life, at least whenever these damned kids figure out what my squiggles on their notes mean.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun fact:
Cursive was invented because of quill pens and big blobs of ink they leave when you lift them off the page.

its been obsolete since the invention of the ball-point fountain pen, and even more so since the modern roller-ball, felt-tip and fiber pens.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Diagram this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blender61: I was born in '61 and we didn't even learn how to diagram a sentence.
We learned how to write cursive but they taught me the wrong way because I was left handed.


I was also born in 61 and am left-handed, but I managed to improve my cursive so it doesn't look too messy and is kinda legible. I could never really get the hang of writing Qs though. I had to diagram sentences in 6th grade--an utterly pointless exercise for teaching the parts of speech.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yep.  Even in the mid-1990s, my small town high school still held to the little bible of diagramming (and I still have a copy).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever diagramed a sentence like the one in the article, even in school.

If I saw it without the article context I would assume it's another pointless core curriculum exercise.
 
lilyleftthevalley [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paging wademh, as I believe this thread is relevant to your interests.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: [i.imgur.com image 850x363]


Born in '58 and that's about as complex as we got.  And only I can read my cursive.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I always aced English classes, but I hated diagramming sentences.
It was like turning English into algebra.  Why would you want to do that?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

caddisfly: Soon after I graduated from college I volunteered to teach English in the local prison.  I was mostly helping men pass the GED and get on with their life.  Looking back at those times I realize just how surreal it was trying to teach convicted felons how to diagram a sentence and the difference between an adverb and adjective.  At least my heart was in the right place.


Any tips?
I'm probably going to be doing pro bono work with inmates in the near future.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Born in 90, started writing cursive in High School because my Albanian friend did and haven't stopped since. Have quite a nice style too. Really enjoy ending some nice loops in there.
 
thornhill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Born in '83 and I learned cursive - which seemed antiquated because we had computer class as early as lower school and had to type up reports by 4th grade. But so much of lower and middle school are really just baby sitting.
 
