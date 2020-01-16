 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Moron: "I'll just use this 360-foot rope to descend into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone river - it can't be much deeper than that, can it?" Narrator: "The canyon was a lot deeper than that"   (kbzk.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 3:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So close!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There it is. The one time our teacher told us about where math could save our life.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rounding error.
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Water's cold
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Drive-By Truckers - Grand Canyon
Youtube chZVZoIWONk
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wanted to be there to play him Van Halen's jump
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

probesport: Water's cold


Riverbed's rocky.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: I wanted to be there to play him Van Halen's jump


Jump Jump Jump / Rick Derringer "Face To Face" 1980
Youtube 6mfHGRUPLGw


/an early incel anthem
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report