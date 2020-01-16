 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Note to self: Don't be a lonely pig farmer and die by yourself, your pigs will not miss you. Not one bit of you (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robt. Pickton unavailable for comment...
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image 400x400]


scottydoesntknow: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


Thread over
 
noazark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now we know the answer...

Who's Gonna Feed Them Hogs
Youtube abrbZOb3Ne0
 
gaspode
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like such a bad thing to happen to the old meat-sack when I don't need it any more.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Came for Mr. Wu references, leaving disappointed in you cocksuckas.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My grandparents had pigs when I was a kid. Grandma would not let me feed the pigs alone, she thought I would slip on ice and the pigs would eat me alive.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GAH
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They know you'd do the same to them in the same situation.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well I guess turn about is fair play
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


It is at this moment that I'd like to point out that, that man there is also the guy who played Roosta in the radio play of Hitchhiker's Guide.  He had a couple of good episodes with Zaphod.  He didn't do much other than provide someone for Zaphod to interact with.  But there you have it.

"Oh, they're going to feed you alright.  They are going to feed you into the vortex!"
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't forget, Jimmy. If a cow pig ever got the chance, he'd eat you and everyone you care about.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mr. Wu approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life without a friend is death without a witness.
- Dutch proverb
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x619]


You know back in pre-colonial America, several American cities, including Charleston, released ferel pigs into their communities to help with sanitation.  How having pigs shiat everywhere helped, I do not know, but it seemed they cleaned up dead animals, garbage, even the poop from other animals like horses, mules, and humans.  Problem was, they were also known for attacking and even killing small children that wandered off from their parents, so the towns eventually started removing the pigs from their communities.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When we visited my uncle in Wisconsin, he always told us not to fall down in the pigpen.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: scottydoesntknow: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]

It is at this moment that I'd like to point out that, that man there is also the guy who played Roosta in the radio play of Hitchhiker's Guide.  He had a couple of good episodes with Zaphod.  He didn't do much other than provide someone for Zaphod to interact with.  But there you have it.

"Oh, they're going to feed you alright.  They are going to feed you into the vortex!"


Right. Turn the fire hoses on them
 
