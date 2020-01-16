 Skip to content
(CNN)   Video of two pedestrians almost getting hit by a collapsing building just as a firetruck was on its way back from a previous call   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Turner Broadcasting System, CNN, Coupons CNN, Watch pedestrians' close call, LeBron James, Time Warner, Michael Bloomberg, Famed Cowboys player  
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Property Brothers last seen heading for Mexico

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just saw some lady almost running down a little girl with her stupid Hyundai.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She really hauls ass with that walker once the bricks start coming down!
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Search Dog at the end of the vid loves his searching job.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not even almost.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The shaved corner doorway dropping precipitated the incident. Makes me wonder why the doorway collapsed in the first place.

Sinkhole?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure don't need no librul job-destroying regulations about building demolition...

Yeah, I know DC is not particularly red. Someone obviously got rich just in time for Christmas. And coincidentally, hadn't gotten around to a site inspection.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I almost won the powerball yesterday. I only needed 5 more numbers to match.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At the rate they were walking, almost was 5 minutes ago.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Not even almost.


Yellow Beard: I almost won the powerball yesterday. I only needed 5 more numbers to match.


Peter von Nostrand: At the rate they were walking, almost was 5 minutes ago.


If it were you, it would be all you talked about for weeks, and you know it.
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I almost want to call that serendipity. Had the 2 people been a few seconds slower they might be dead.
Then suddenly, fire truck.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because two pedestrians crossing the street when a building collapses just doesn't have that pizzazz.
 
Report