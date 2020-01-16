 Skip to content
(MSN)   Kansas nuclear missile silo converted into castle now on the market for you wannabe nuke overlord types   (msn.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the add on pack I wanted for my Fallout 4 shelter. In vault 111.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$3.2 million to purchase, another $3 million to renovate.  It would be better to find another and start from scratch.

Holy shiat that place is ugly.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Try not to think about the Soviet nuke targeting your house.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I was in HS we used to get shiat faced down in the ones all around Abilene Texas.
I think a nuclear strike would have improved that town.
 
LewDux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kornchex: $3.2 million to purchase, another $3 million to renovate.


Worst of all it can't be used for travel to...

...Pluto
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How much would it cost to move out of farking Kansas though?
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
article pics unsatisfying
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: article pics unsatisfying


That's what I said.  They were poorly shot and tightly cropped.  You got exactly 0 sense of space or relation
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hot tub? Check
Bongos? Check
Purple crap on the ceiling? Check

Yeah, they've definitely done wife swapping down there.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kornchex: $3.2 million to purchase, another $3 million to renovate.  It would be better to find another and start from scratch.

Holy shiat that place is ugly.


Seeing the entrance door, I'm thinking "Hell, this could be pretty cool"

After looking at all the other pictures, it looks about as high quality as those themed hotel sex suites... so I've been told. All the pictures look as though the 80's are alive and well...

That guy is creepy looking, the kind that would install hidden cameras in themed hotel sex rooms, glad he rented it out on AirBnB
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For anything over $50,000, I want to live outside of Kansas.
 
ununcle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah,,, I gonna spend over 3 million on a place with NO FARKIN WINDOWS!!!! WTF,, What were they thinking? It's not a castle,,, it's an under ground lair. It's not bad if you have a few evil minions and plan on installing a shark tank I guess.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kornchex: $3.2 million to purchase, another $3 million to renovate.  It would be better to find another and start from scratch.

Holy shiat that place is ugly.


Hard to be considered a "castle" with half finished cheap ass stuck on stone and a cabinets to go kitchen
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I looked at "earth sheltered" house designs decades ago. If I had that much money to spend, I would buy land and build from scratch. As others have said, it's ugly. That kitchen is horrible looking. I'd rather go retro and put in custom appliances and finishes that match the launch control room. It might still be ugly, but at least it has a theme. And.i wouldn't do it in Kansas.
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Try not to think about the Soviet nuke targeting your house.


A good realtor will know how to whip through those pesky disclosures and get past the fact that, yeah, there is no such thing as an outdated target list.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
US could buy the place, turn it into Impeachment Palace. Nice secure site for slippery customers...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that dude used to be a teacher at my high school. Everyone used to say he lived in an old missile silo, but I never knew whether to believe it.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the people that did that to a launch facility probably have a dessert named after them at the local Medieval Times,
as well as a permanent ban from the near by Ren Faire.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kornchex: Holy shiat that place is ugly.


The castle junk is lame. Should have gone space-age mid-century modern. Or full-on Jetson.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So many questions regarding logistics, so little impetus to ask.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As underground lairs go it's not terrible. Obviously it needs a little work. Guard towers, laser fencing, helicopter pad, a lab, jail cells, shark tank, etc. It's in Kansas though. Not sure I can make that work.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't just stick some shiat masoned tower on a bunker and call it a castle.
 
Aldon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Living underground for long periods is only tolerable in the case of an apocalypse.

/someone bet on that.
 
Billlbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is an old silo around Concordia, KS that has been converted to a bug-out shelter for the rich. https://survivalcondo.com/ Always makes me think of scanning satellite images of the area to try and find the place.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Report