(Austin News KXAN)   Not news: Traffic in downtown Austin is hell today. Fark: Literally   (kxan.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally!?
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Power was out for a couple of hours downtown in a U.S. city.

It's really not news, is it Fark?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So the souls of the damned were being punished by demons?
There was a lake of fire?
Satan was on his throne?
No?

Also FM 666 is not near Austin.
It's down near Corpus Christie
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now that's just not fair, subby.
Austin Traffic being Hell is a pre-existing condition..
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: So the souls of the damned were being punished by demons?
There was a lake of fire?
Satan was on his throne?
No?

Also FM 666 is not near Austin.
It's down near Corpus Christie


FM 2222 is pretty close to hell...A lot of people bought the farm on that road...

/used to live near there
 
Report