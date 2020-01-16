 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Helpful unicorn spotted clearing snow for his neighbors   (victoriabuzz.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Pink, resident Chloe North, Invisible Pink Unicorn, video of a bright pink unicorn, extinct creature, Unicorn, Community, inflatable unicorn suit  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 10:42 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three months of winter coolness,
And awesome holidays...

derpicdn.netView Full Size


/once you've heard it, you can't unhear it.
 
1979
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
it's BC. we get excited when it snows
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Unicorns love proving love is real.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Three months of winter coolness,
And awesome holidays...

[derpicdn.net image 264x393]

/once you've heard it, you can't unhear it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


No!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've lost bets, too.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"A Helpful Neighbor" is as rare in my cul-de-sac  as a real unicorn.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report