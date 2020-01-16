 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Old person wonders if it is discrimination that her car insurance went up due to her age. She could always ask young males who just got their license and pretty much any minority about what makes your rates higher   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, Zoomer.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That means premiums increase because of a higher perceived risk,


so no more actuaries?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car insurance for my kid that got a drivers license this year is crazy expensive. That's life.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall being asked about race on the Geico website.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I don't recall being asked about race on the Geico website.


I don't recall anyone who actually got reimbursed for an accident from Geico.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: OK, Zoomer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old timers are a protected class, duh.
 
Wellallright! [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?


Get with the times, old man.  Blaming Obama is where it's at these days.  If you kept up with it, or blamed blacks, you'd probably still have your agency.
 
12349876
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?


Don't they look at zip codes?  You can do indirect imperfect racial discrimination with that.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?


Using credit scores is just the new redlining metric.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

12349876: Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?

Don't they look at zip codes?  You can do indirect imperfect racial discrimination with that.


I'm a white guy who lives in a mostly Asian neighborhood.

I'm not sure if that helps me or not.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 12349876: Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?

Don't they look at zip codes?  You can do indirect imperfect racial discrimination with that.

I'm a white guy who lives in a mostly Asian neighborhood.

I'm not sure if that helps me or not.


Depends. Do you like yakimandu?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 12349876: Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?

Don't they look at zip codes?  You can do indirect imperfect racial discrimination with that.

I'm a white guy who lives in a mostly Asian neighborhood.

I'm not sure if that helps me or not.


It keeps you safer and has better schools .
/Irvine, CA
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rkiller1: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 12349876: Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?

Don't they look at zip codes?  You can do indirect imperfect racial discrimination with that.

I'm a white guy who lives in a mostly Asian neighborhood.

I'm not sure if that helps me or not.

It keeps you safer and has better schools .
/Irvine, CA


Went to grade school and middle school in irvine.  I miss California.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 12349876: Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?

Don't they look at zip codes?  You can do indirect imperfect racial discrimination with that.

I'm a white guy who lives in a mostly Asian neighborhood.

I'm not sure if that helps me or not.

Depends. Do you like yakimandu?


Never had it. The Googles say that's a Korean dish, whereas my neighborhood is Hmong and Vietnamese.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Been driving 25 years.

My insurance goes up every year.

No  crashes or claims or points or tickets.

fark you Ontario/Canada insurers.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rkiller1: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 12349876: Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?

Don't they look at zip codes?  You can do indirect imperfect racial discrimination with that.

I'm a white guy who lives in a mostly Asian neighborhood.

I'm not sure if that helps me or not.

It keeps you safer and has better schools .
/Irvine, CA


They saved the east side of St Paul, Minnesota (I'm adjacent and to the north of there).

That part of town was in a hard slide by 1975.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ha, ha!

I remember when I was 17 and got my driver's license, my car insurance was $160/month.

Now, I'm 42, have a perfect driving record, an 800 credit score, and my car insurance is.... $160/month.

/being single and renting kills you for insurance
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Wellallright!: Had an agency for 8 years. Don't recall race ever being an underwriting criteria.

It's all credit these days.  Paying your bills on time is not race-related.  It's more about responsibility.

What's wrong, subby? Couldn't find a way to blame Trump?

Using credit scores is just the new redlining metric.


Explain how that works. Are you saying certain races don't pay their bills on time?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Ha, ha!

I remember when I was 17 and got my driver's license, my car insurance was $160/month.

Now, I'm 42, have a perfect driving record, an 800 credit score, and my car insurance is.... $160/month.

/being single and renting kills you for insurance


How old are you? Not to brag or nothing, but in my 20s, my sweet ride was a 15 year old Ford Taurus. Even when I got it at the tender age of 25, I was at 90 dollars a month, full coverage (being poor, hello car loan), and towing. After I ditched it last year for my new vehicle, it cost me 50 a month. My new vehicle is not a P.O.S. and my insurance only went up 40.
 
