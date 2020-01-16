 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Virginia man coordinating swatting activites for racist group decides to swat a security reporter. Let's see how it worked out   (arstechnica.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the child of Ken Hamm.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The group's online chats were often racist, with comments suggesting antipathy toward Jews and black people."

Antipathy.  What gentle, understated word.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"FBI started investigating Kelley in late 2018, after Old Dominion University in Virginia received an anonymous bomb and shooting threat. They linked the call to numerous other swatting incidents and a chat channel called Deadnet IRC where participants openly discussed coordinating them. The affidavit also links Kelley to Doxbin, a site that hosts the sensitive personal information of journalists, federal judges, company executives, and other potential swatting victims.

As Krebs previously reported, the group behind Doxbin and Deadnet IRC have claimed responsibility for swatting a Facebook executive last year. Krebs, who has been swatted multiple times, says he was targeted after appearing on Doxbin, as was Pulitzer-winning columnist Leonard G. Pitts Jr., who was labeled on Doxbin as "anti-white race." "

https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/13/21​0​63576/swatting-arrest-kirbey-kelley-ne​o-nazi-doxbin-deadnet-irc-atomwaffen-v​irginia
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swatting and racism?  Which Call of Duty game was he playing?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.arstechnica.net

Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was joking, obviously
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 320x374]
Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.


Fark user image
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 320x374]
Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.


Please do not post my picture on the internet.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.com
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The punishment won't fit the crimes.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 320x374]
Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.


Huh, you'd think with those ears he would have heard the FBI coming.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?


A product of "bulletproof warrior" bullshiat and the sales of military equipment to police forces.

That's why these farkers shoot every dog they see and beat grandma to the ground for "resisting" when they bust into your house.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John William Kirby Kelley

Holy shiat, four names?!?!?! That's gotta be extra dangerous!
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?


You're asking why cops jump at any excuse to break out their heavy weapons and armor, kick down doors and play action hero? Really?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

undernova: The punishment won't fit the crimes.


Its a shame we aint got mandatory minimum sentencing for SWATing crime

He should do 15-20 years
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I know what the Dixie version of a Bieber haircut is.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user image


The bangs are probably there to cover the brow ridge...
=Smidge=
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?


You have to understand that this is one of the insane manifestations of our society today, in which you can cause more damage with the disproportionate response (physical AND psychological) than an actual attack ever would have.

This is because the entire world is now connected, and within seconds, not only can we find out there is a crazy man on the loose with a shotgun, but if my manager does not report my actions to corporate, then he will be in a lot of trouble.

So think of how the losers on Fark Dot Com spent thousands of comments talking about the Trump supporter who was using his Mystery Machine to commit crimes instead of solving them, even though he never made a working explosive and never came close to killing anyone.

But it became a national news story for days and days because it was great drama that tapped into some of our most base instincts, that there is a KILLER out there and we must be ON-EDGE and prepared for this THREAT.

So that is why the SWAT team must break down the goddamn doors of the assisted living facility and force grandma to take her pills before it is too late, because if she does not take these pills and she dies, then you can bet your ass someone is going to lose their job.

The fact someone would lose their job because they did not break down the goddamn doors is its own interesting conundrum, and I will get back to you on that, because we're going in right now, we found out where ChunkyLuvr69 lives and we're giving him a fat one, lol.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is Ars Technica broken (displaying only text) for anyone else, or is it just me?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Is Ars Technica broken (displaying only text) for anyone else, or is it just me?


You.
 
Nullav
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?


The Weeners really shouldn't be to break down a door and look for a hero moment if the neighbors haven't heard a damn thing up to that point.
 
almejita
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Rapmaster2000: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 320x374]
Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.

[Fark user image 600x303]


I never understood why AdamAnt is yelling at pencil head dude.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His parents should have names him "Kevin" or "Kareem" instead of John William.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Looks like the child of Ken Hamm.

Shhhh

.  He can hear you.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "The group's online chats were often racist, with comments suggesting antipathy toward Jews and black people."

Antipathy.  What gentle, understated word.


Worse yet, "suggesting" antipathy. We have to be careful not to trigger the racist snowflakes because that will make them vote for Trump, or so we're told.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can you imagine if that was your life? Spending all your time hanging out on racist websites, talking to other lonely, hateful incels about how much you all hate everybody, planning your next cowardly swatting attack...I'd rather eat a bullet.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Rapmaster2000: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 320x374]
Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.

Please do not post my picture on the internet.


Mike_LowELL in Australia.

Fark user image
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was he also leeching warez?
 
Ice Ice Bobby
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Rapmaster2000: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 320x374]
Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.

[Fark user image 600x303]


It's not that he doesn't have a chin, you just can't see it. His Neanderthal brow casts a shadow over it.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, is not his entire head made for prison life? If you know what I mean - and I think you do........

Fark user image
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?


... or in a linked article on Verge, the police opened fire and killed an innocent man when he opened the door to their knocking.

All this over an un-related $1.50 gamer bet that had nothing to do with the victim.

Nice *civilisation" you have there...
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?


Up here in Canada, they are eliminating the spoofing of phone numbers.  Although this is mostly to block the overseas scam calls, it will help with this kind of issue too.  You'll still be able to call an emergency in, real or not, but they'll know exactly where it came from.

About damn time, imo.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
to target prominent gamers, journalists, and government officials.

I bet I can guess something about those gamers.

Kelley's group allegedly swatted prominent gamer Andrea Rovenski. As a result, she

I won the bet.
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude looks like a Monchichi.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?

... or in a linked article on Verge, the police opened fire and killed an innocent man when he opened the door to their knocking.

All this over an un-related $1.50 gamer bet that had nothing to do with the victim.

Nice *civilisation" you have there...


You could set up a robocall with text-to-speech and just call the police station for every house in a city and the cops would probably have killed half the population in no-knock raids before they figured out the ruse.

Then they'd go raid the other half anyway as a precaution.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Is Ars Technica broken (displaying only text) for anyone else, or is it just me?


It looks fine in my Lynx browser.

/ Actually using Firefox and it appears normal

Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
According to the FBI he was able to maintain such a prolific rate of swatting activities due to his ability to look at a different keyboard with each of his eyeballs.
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Man, is not his entire head made for prison life? If you know what I mean - and I think you do........

[Fark user image 320x374]


Penis shaped!?!
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Is Ars Technica broken (displaying only text) for anyone else, or is it just me?


If you got an adblocker, try disabling it for a second and see if that fixes the issue
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These people are scum for sure but if the police in this country weren't so "shoot first and ask questions later!" it wouldn't be nearly as effective.
 
moike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: undernova: The punishment won't fit the crimes.
Its a shame we aint got mandatory minimum sentencing for SWATing crime
He should do 15-20 years


No...

He should be dragged out somewhere very public and beaten with 2x4's till there's nothing but a pulp left to be hosed off the street into the gutter.  These little shiats will never stop SWATting unless there are real-world-your-time-is-up consequences for their actions should they be caught.

On the flip side, cops should not be so ready to go tacti-cool-doorkicking without some team handler who has more than a room-temp-IQ actually sanity-checking the validity of the incoming report and verifying a legitimate threat on-scene.  I know that's a big ask since the police recruitment process tends to weed out critical thinkers.

ACAB, angry incels are trash, I've got enough disdain for both sides of the coin in these scenarios.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Trucker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This guy looks about 2 steps removed from "Planet of the Apes".

Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's the article by the security reporter he swatted more than once. The reporter really dig into the group's online activities and that is what got him targeted: https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/01/a​l​leged-member-of-neo-nazi-swatting-grou​p-charged/

"The FBI says Kelley used virtual private networking (VPN) services to hide his true Internet location and various voice-over-IP (VoIP) services to conduct the swatting calls. In the ODU incident, investigators say Kelley told ODU police that someone was armed with an AR-15 rifle and had placed multiple pipe bombs within the campus buildings.

Later that day, Kelley allegedly called ODU police again but forgot to obscure his real phone number on campus, and quickly apologized for making an accidental phone call. When authorities determined that the voice on the second call matched that from the bomb threat earlier in the day, they visited and interviewed the young man.
Investigators say Kelley admitted to participating in swatting calls previously, and consented to a search of his dorm room, wherein they found two phones, a laptop and various electronic storage devices.

The affidavit says one of the thumb drives included multiple documents that logged statements made on the Deadnet IRC channel, which chronicled "countless examples of swatting activity over an extended period of time." Those included videos Kelley allegedly recorded of his computer screen which showed live news footage of police responding to swatting attacks while he and other Deadnet members discussed the incidents in real-time on their IRC forum".

The FBI believes Kelley also was linked to a bomb threat in November 2018 at the predominantly African American Alfred Baptist Church in Old Town Alexandria, an incident that led to the church being evacuated during evening worship services while authorities swept the building for explosives."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thorpe: Mike_LowELL: Rapmaster2000: [cdn.arstechnica.net image 320x374]
Clearly, a product of superior Hobbit genes.

Please do not post my picture on the internet.

Mike_LowELL in Australia.

[Fark user image 320x374]


That is all wrong.

Fark user image
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sefert: jake_lex: Whenever I read one of these stories, I wonder how one random-ass person can manage to trigger a full SWAT response on someone from clear across the world.

I understand time is of the essence if it's the real thing, but isn't there some way to check before you kick down the door and wave assault rifles in people's faces?

Up here in Canada, they are eliminating the spoofing of phone numbers.  Although this is mostly to block the overseas scam calls, it will help with this kind of issue too.  You'll still be able to call an emergency in, real or not, but they'll know exactly where it came from.

About damn time, imo.


It was recently passed here i Merica too though not in place yet.
 
