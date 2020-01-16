 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Billings Gazette)   Meth seizures have quadrupled. I didn't even know that was a side effect   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Law enforcement agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Police, goal of the reporting, Smaller seizures, Jimmy Ray Bromgard, victim's family, Renting  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 6:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is horrifically bad skin
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saw this story earlier today. Weirdly out of Montana too.
https://www.abcfoxmontana.com/news/st​a​te/helena-woman-arrested-for-alleged-m​eth-possession/article_a8146a66-a7ec-5​03e-b4eb-e30bb082e73d.html
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there'd be no meth.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read that as "math seizures," and I was so confused.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So quash Oxy and up pops Meth.
Seems to remind me of an arcade game.
But LEO gets OT, so COOL.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Took me a second, good one subby. :)
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was assured that the reason that I can only buy Sudafed when the pharmacy is open, vs being able to buy it over the counter like I used to, is because it was going to "cure" the meth problem. But I still have allergy issues and people still make meth, so there's that...
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: So is horrifically bad skin
[Fark user image 225x225]
Saw this story earlier today. Weirdly out of Montana too.
https://www.abcfoxmontana.com/news/sta​te/helena-woman-arrested-for-alleged-m​eth-possession/article_a8146a66-a7ec-5​03e-b4eb-e30bb082e73d.html


Meth mites.  After being up for several days on the stuff, you start to feel like bugs are crawling on you so you pick and scratch.

/After a while, I just learned to thoroughly wash my face (and also brush my teeth which isn't related to the mites but still pretty important) every few hours which helped to alleviate it.  Allowed me to avoid the worst of the outward effects of long term meth use.  Downside is even after I kicked, I still do that - it's become a low level OCD thing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So quash Oxy and up pops Meth.
Seems to remind me of an arcade game.
But LEO gets OT, so COOL.


Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And yet go pills are airForce approved
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I was assured that the reason that I can only buy Sudafed when the pharmacy is open, vs being able to buy it over the counter like I used to, is because it was going to "cure" the meth problem. But I still have allergy issues and people still make meth, so there's that...


You need to hook up with Don Don. Dude's got a desk drawer full of the stuff.

/ British version which means it has double the Suda and half the Fed.
 
dryknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They just need a good slogan to whip it good

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Side effects include massive strokes.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report