 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Miami)   Woman walks naked through Miami Air-------- and you already clicked the link   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, FedEx Express, United Airlines, Gulfstream International Airlines, US Airways, Eastern Air Lines, woman walking, UPS Airlines  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 8:10 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, was she attractive?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a typical Florida naked story type of woman, but it turned out to be more of a South Beach naked type of woman.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

hugram: I was expecting a typical Florida naked story type of woman, but it turned out to be more of a South Beach naked type of woman.


I've seen South Beach nudity, well,. toplessness. Some of it was nice, but it's still true that the people.who go naked in public are often not the people you want to see naked. In public or private.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: But, was she attractive?


Yes, which is why she she was Baker Act'ed, instead of arrested or gunned down.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, another passenger said they would have liked to help her.  And I would have to say I concur with that.
 
wraith95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Several female travelers said more shocking than a woman stripping in the airport is the fact that of all the people who saw her, no one stepped in to help.
"I would never expect to see something like that. That would probably make me bust down and I would want to help," said passenger Tay Credit.
"That's the only thing that did confuse me, was no one tried to help, or cover her up; women especially."

Duh. Nobody wants to touch crazy. The next random thing she does could be trying to rip your face off.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: Well, another passenger said they would have liked to help her.  And I would have to say I concur with that.


Yeah, no.  You see strange naked in a public place, you do NOT get into talking or helping range.  Cause crazy usually has a lawyer, and a willingness to lie.

Just ask my probation officer.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wraith95: Several female travelers said more shocking than a woman stripping in the airport is the fact that of all the people who saw her, no one stepped in to help.
"I would never expect to see something like that. That would probably make me bust down and I would want to help," said passenger Tay Credit.
"That's the only thing that did confuse me, was no one tried to help, or cover her up; women especially."

Duh. Nobody wants to touch crazy. The next random thing she does could be trying to rip your face off.


Also this.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is a very dangerous. Planes could have been mistakenly diverted to her landing strip.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Several female travelers said more shocking than a woman stripping in the airport is the fact that of all the people who saw her, no one stepped in to help.

Help her how? Did you ask those judgmental female passengers that?  Touch her and she'll accuse you of sexual assault.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wraith95: Several female travelers said more shocking than a woman stripping in the airport is the fact that of all the people who saw her, no one stepped in to help.
"I would never expect to see something like that. That would probably make me bust down and I would want to help," said passenger Tay Credit.
"That's the only thing that did confuse me, was no one tried to help, or cover her up; women especially."

Duh. Nobody wants to touch crazy. The next random thing she does could be trying to rip your face off.


it's FLA. people aren't walking around wearing full length winter wear. probably no jacket at all. mental illness and violence are very different worlds. You can read about it.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They bought there ticket. They new what they were getting into. I say let her strip.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: mental illness and violence are very different worlds. You can read about it.


Yup. And one of these is non venomous. That still doesn't mean I won't avoid both of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another traveler said, "I would definitely want to help her."

You do not approach strange, naked Florida women, even if they do appear to be attractive.
 
B0redd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Several female travelers said more shocking than a woman stripping in the airport is the fact that of all the people who saw her, no one stepped in to help.

including the people that were shocked i presume.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report