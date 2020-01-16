 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Um, flight attendant, I really hate to bother you, but I notice you've provided us with a flaming engine. Will we be charged for it? I see. And the dry cleaning for our pants?"   (apnews.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be most pissed about being that  -> <- close to getting out of New Jersey and then being forced back.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Newark to L.A.
Reminds me of an old joke:
California has more lawyers than any other state.
New Jersey has more Superfund sites than any other state.
New Jersey had first choice.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think dry cleaning is going to do the trick, subby.  I feel like new pants are in order.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Compressor stall?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think if you are falling out of the sky to your certain death you should hold your nose and do a cannonball.
Just to ease the tension for the people watching.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eh, it's probably just a viral promotion for Buffalo Wild Wings.
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, having only one engine explode into flames is a pretty good trip when you fly Boeing.
 
