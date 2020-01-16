 Skip to content
(AOL)   Texas inmate executed for killing his wife in 2005. Why we're just hearing about this now, I dunno   (aol.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because the article is from AOL?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not saying I approve, but sometimes it's understandable.

posts-cdn.247mirror.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing I killed my wife in 2006 when it was legal again.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA
....he didn't want to talk a lot and would ask the warden to go forward with his punishment because "I want to see the Lord Jesus so bad."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always find it interesting that the Venn diagram of those who don't trust the Government to collect accurate data related to climate change and those who trust the Government to accurately determine if someone should be put to death perfectly overlaps.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's the 15th anniversary of the execution, Silly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I always find it interesting that the Venn diagram of those who don't trust the Government to collect accurate data related to climate change and those who trust the Government to accurately determine if someone should be put to death perfectly overlaps.


Hypocrisy is America's pie.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice job spending millions on a nondeterrent, Texas.  Got some nice revenge 15 years late, though, didncha?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hugram: Because the article is from AOL?


it was uploaded using dialup.
 
eas81
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TomDooley: I always find it interesting that the Venn diagram of those who don't trust the Government to collect accurate data related to climate change and those who trust the Government to accurately determine if someone should be put to death perfectly overlaps.

Hypocrisy is America's pie.


this. It's one of our main traits.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eas81: [steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 604x358]


Apathy isn't free
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I always find it interesting that the Venn diagram of those who don't trust the Government to collect accurate data related to climate change and those who trust the Government to accurately determine if someone should be put to death perfectly overlaps.


Yeah. In theory, I'm OK with the death penalty.

In reality, so many innocent people get locked up for years and decades that I just can't support the government having this power.

Disturbingly, as the trial of the Central Park five got under way in October 1989, Matias Reyes, the man who had actually committed the assault on Meili, was rampaging in New York, stabbing each of his subsequent and multiple rape victims in the eyes in order to prevent them from identifying him. Reyes would eventually be brought to justice, but not for the assailing of Meili. Only after a jailhouse encounter with one of the Central Park five would he own up to the crime. In 2001, his DNA was tested against a semen sample from Meili's sock, and it was a match.

Trump Will Not Apologize for Calling for Death Penalty Over Central Park Five.
 
eas81
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Nice job spending millions on a nondeterrent, Texas.  Got some nice revenge 15 years late, though, didncha?


I'm curious what would have been your deterrent?
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I always find it interesting that the Venn diagram of those who don't trust the Government to collect accurate data related to climate change and those who trust the Government to accurately determine if someone should be put to death perfectly overlaps.


It's also ridiculous to assert the government is incapable of operating a competent justice system without corruption while also believing they operate in your best interests everywhere else.

Perhaps there's more to these kinds of viewpoints, instead of the presented false dichotomies. Nonsense, right?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
15 days into the year before Texas executed someone. Wonder what took so long.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in room 2006 there was a pizza party.
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, they want to argue a mental illness would be a deterrent to a Texas jury giving someone the death penalty?

I thought that got you to the front of the line in Texas.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because it's been in the Fark queue for nearly 15 yrs, much like every other interesting bit?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I always find it interesting that the Venn diagram of those who don't trust the Government to collect accurate data related to climate change and those who trust the Government to accurately determine if someone should be put to death perfectly overlaps.


Yeah, it's why I'm against the death penalty. I don't trust our legal system with the power of life or death.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I always find it interesting that the Venn diagram of those who don't trust the Government to collect accurate data related to climate change and those who trust the Government to accurately determine if someone should be put to death perfectly overlaps.


... I know that by raw statistics as someone capable of typing a coherent sentence in English there's only like a coin flip chance of your being from the US yourself, but you've had an account on a website that focuses on US politics since 2016 and you somehow don't know that the USA has a trial by jury system?

Nana's Vibrator: Nice job spending millions on a nondeterrent, Texas.  Got some nice revenge 15 years late, though, didncha?


... this is about how long the process is supposed to take, for the purpose of double-checking the guilty verdict with mandatory appeals and regular reviews and so on.

// This is... not a good place to do the virtue signaling about being anti-death penalty, btw.  Y'all might want to actually read the articles before posting a canned response, none of the even slightly-credible arguments against the death penalty really apply here.  Guy unambiguously is guilty, the crime involved was a violent murder with no caveats... basically if there was a poster boy for the side of the death penalty being legitimate then it'd be this case.  Like... this is the system working perfectly as intended to the point that the best argument against the death penalty is that DP cases generally aren't anywhere near this clean in execution (heh).
 
Report