 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Mexico City says pee is the number one cause of escalator breakdowns   (mynews13.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick, London Underground, MEXICO CITY, Mexico City subway system, Escalator, Rapid transit, city plans, down escalators, New York City  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 5:08 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Mexico, a pescalator helps fish get over dams.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still the authorities fault.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
IIRC, that's the same #1 cause in Seattle and San Francisco.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pee is stored in the malls.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: IIRC, that's the same #1 cause in Seattle and San Francisco.


FAKE NEWS.

It's feces.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Either they, or I, am riding escalators the wrong way.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boy gets instant karma after urinating on elevator - Daily Mail
Youtube 6a2h2xpa-mY
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Perhaps they need to add more restrooms inside the stations. Replacing corroded escalators doesn't seem like the best use of public transit funds.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you're peeing on elevators, I'd say two things.

1. That's going to piss a lot of people off.

2. Urine trouble.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Dinjiin: IIRC, that's the same #1 cause in Seattle and San Francisco.

FAKE NEWS.

It's feces.


I thought that was a #2.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The more you know ....

An escalator is the offspring of a moving sidewalk and a French pissoir or Vespasienne

Stupid men. Sort of clever, actually, if you have to find a semi-private place to piss in a dense urban area, escalators have largely been over-looked.

/ I do not have high hopes for the survival of Trump's Wall. The Messicans are mighty pissers. It will quickly rust away like the memory of the Dumpster himself.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ha! Ha!

Let me be the first to point and laugh.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
yeah, i shiat on escalators all the time. so much better than elevators
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report