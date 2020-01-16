 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   And as the undertow pulled her away from shore, her cries of thanks became one with the waves   (whdh.com) divider line
30
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very sad story!!!!
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have read every single comment and message sent our way and feel like each one adds a tiny drop of glue to my completely shattered heart."

The Fark comments would probably each add a tiny drop of glue remover to her heart.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both children (and it sounds like dad too, he lived though), swept out to sea and drowned? That's one hell of a day.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was depressing.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanking people for prayers is the most passive aggressive way of saying "thanks for nothing."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Oregon coast was no place to be taking your kids this past weekend.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Oregon coast was no place to be taking your kids this past weekend.


I hope she got a last photo for Facebook before they left.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Oregon coast was no place to be taking your kids this past weekend.


I didn't want to be THAT guy but, one wonders how many notices they must have walked right by to get to the beach during an unusual tidal event.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Another victim of that damned Undertoad!
drcindyryanblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mad_Radhu: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Oregon coast was no place to be taking your kids this past weekend.

I didn't want to be THAT guy but, one wonders how many notices they must have walked right by to get to the beach during an unusual tidal event.


Just to give this context for those of you not in the PNW, this is how bad conditions on the coast were this weekend:

https://kval.com/news/local/winter-st​o​rm-king-tides-create-life-threatening-​surf-conditions-on-oregon-coast
 
oldcub
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, that was a gut-punch of a story.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sad
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why is this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: iheartscotch: Mad_Radhu: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Oregon coast was no place to be taking your kids this past weekend.

I didn't want to be THAT guy but, one wonders how many notices they must have walked right by to get to the beach during an unusual tidal event.

Just to give this context for those of you not in the PNW, this is how bad conditions on the coast were this weekend:

https://kval.com/news/local/winter-sto​rm-king-tides-create-life-threatening-​surf-conditions-on-oregon-coast


28 to 32 ft seas.....Christ on the cross. Even aircraft carriers would be in trouble in seas that rough.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I grew up on the beach and around water.
I've been dragged out...a good half mile and more.
I've been dragged miles up the coast.
And all this before I was 10.

Dad needs to spend his life sleepless for this. It was dangerous and it was dumb and his arse is still alive.
Your self-preservation instincts have to be in overdrive when kids are involved, dumbass.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rogue waves are no joke, was almost swamped by one sailing about a decade ago. There really is no way to brace for one when you are on an oceanside trail.

It's awful for them.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prayer: Where you can say you did your part to help, without actually lifting a finger to help
 
b0rg9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Another victim of that damned Undertoad!
[drcindyryanblog.files.wordpress.com image 850x566]


"Shoe shine frog, you're humble and lovable."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 318x498]

/sad


terribly
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most useless superhero powers:

Thoughts and Prayers Man.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 I don't know. Maybe when something that awful has happened to you, it makes one feel better to know that others care, and hurt for you.
I don't know, and hope I never find out.
Good time to count your blessings, and give thanks for your good luck.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mad_Radhu: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Oregon coast was no place to be taking your kids this past weekend.

I didn't want to be THAT guy but, one wonders how many notices they must have walked right by to get to the beach during an unusual tidal event.


This. WTF? They were predicting record waves over the weekend (and broadcasting the shiat out of it), and they were right.

/A 30ft wave doesn't mean that all you have to do is stay 30ft away from the water when it hits.
//But at least she was able to make it all about her negligent self.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Most useless superhero powers:

Thoughts and Prayers Man.


These are the same people who think God will heal sick kids based on how many Facebook 'likes' they get
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mad_Radhu: iheartscotch: Mad_Radhu: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Oregon coast was no place to be taking your kids this past weekend.

I didn't want to be THAT guy but, one wonders how many notices they must have walked right by to get to the beach during an unusual tidal event.

Just to give this context for those of you not in the PNW, this is how bad conditions on the coast were this weekend:

https://kval.com/news/local/winter-sto​rm-king-tides-create-life-threatening-​surf-conditions-on-oregon-coast

28 to 32 ft seas.....Christ on the cross. Even aircraft carriers would be in trouble in seas that rough.


I have been in 22ft seas in an aircraft carrier.  It was pretty farkin' epic.  There was no danger, but the ocean reminded us just how big it is, and we are not.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Apparently safety directions for rouge waves on the beach path were not Pacific enough
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't know. Maybe when something that awful has happened to you, it makes one feel better to know that others care, and hurt for you.
I don't know, and hope I never find out.
Good time to count your blessings, and give thanks for your good luck.


I don't often agree with your posts but with this one ... you're alright.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Apparently safety directions for rouge waves on the beach path were not Pacific enough


I hate you.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$100,000 raised for a funeral for two kids?

Are they being buried in solid gold caskets?

Seriously. Every time I see one of these goddamn stories about people dying "tragically" they all have a Go Fund Me request with them.  Does NO ONE have enough money to bury their farking kids?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jmr61: $100,000 raised for a funeral for two kids?

Are they being buried in solid gold caskets?

Seriously. Every time I see one of these goddamn stories about people dying "tragically" they all have a Go Fund Me request with them.  Does NO ONE have enough money to bury their farking kids?


I mean shiat, just get the Gerber insurance. It's gotta be cheap.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We can understand this happening to people inland. But this idiot lives on the coast and should have known better. The ocean is dangerous and will kill you, given half a chance. Now two kids are dead and a mom has to grieve.
 
