(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Man points bow at car in road rage incident. No word if police informed him that it still only counted as one   (abc7.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he was given a stern warning.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: I heard he was given a stern warning.


"You have failed this city!"
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that creepy guy looks 100% like a bow-pointin motherf*cker.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Man, that creepy guy looks 100% like a bow-pointin motherf*cker.


We need an "Island of the Face Tattoos" where we can securely house these folks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
compound bow=/= finger on trigger like a gun...
 
wxboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stop the violins!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark_booger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where was the good guy with the bow to stop him?

Guy was strung out.  All a-quiver.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Um...

Police say he pulled up next to her and pointed a compound bow at her car. Her 10-year-old daughter was in the front seat, the other in the back.
...
"You know there's a lot of what-ifs, you know, but if he would have hit a bump and had his hand on the trigger, it could have been much more worse," said Shannon Arteche.

"Compound bow" and "crossbow" aren't the same thing. Unless he was using a release, his "compound bow" didn't have a trigger. If it had a trigger, it was either a "crossbow" or a "compound crossbow."

This article shows the actual item, which is, indeed, a compound bow. Can't fault her for being upset, but, damn, folks...
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
but if he would have hit a bump and had his hand on the trigger

Then Darwin would have been satisfied...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do they mean crossbow?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Where was the good guy with the bow to stop him?

Guy was strung out.  All a-quiver.


Ever since we stopped teaching archery in school, we've gotten the shaft as a society. Yet another nock on the belt of Big Firearm, and we've no idea when it'll end - who knows, we might re-curve back to teaching basic archery again.
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He would of gotten away with it if it wasn't for those meddling kids
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Harry Freakstorm: Where was the good guy with the bow to stop him?

Guy was strung out.  All a-quiver.

Ever since we stopped teaching archery in school, we've gotten the shaft as a society. Yet another nock on the belt of Big Firearm, and we've no idea when it'll end - who knows, we might re-curve back to teaching basic archery again.


I'd better bolt before the wordplay and puns get any worse.
 
Pinner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

caddisfly: Stephen_Falken: Man, that creepy guy looks 100% like a bow-pointin motherf*cker.

We need an "Island of the Face Tattoos" where we can securely house these folks.


Weird. Lily is the little girl
Dude has Lily tattooed on his neck.

THIS MEANS SOMETHING!
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Houston resident here.
To me every face tattoo says "Save room in jail for me.
 
Quirk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There can be a trigger on a bow. Technically they call it a "release aid", which makes it sound like he's doing something else with his shaft.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like them Duke boys is at it again.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe it was this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Quirk: There can be a trigger on a bow. Technically they call it a "release aid", which makes it sound like he's doing something else with his shaft.


Yep. Covered that. But I highly doubt that asshole had a release.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And release aids don't normally go on the bow. You hold it, it holds the string. When you use a typical release aid, you're left holding the release aid in one hand and the bow in the other.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And release aids don't normally go on the bow. You hold it, it holds the string. When you use a typical release aid, you're left holding the release aid in one hand and the bow in the other.


spoken like a guy who has shot many a car...
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wxboy: Stop the violins!

[Fark user image image 500x500]


So long as I can keep the Sax!
 
nursetim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Um...

Police say he pulled up next to her and pointed a compound bow at her car. Her 10-year-old daughter was in the front seat, the other in the back.
...
"You know there's a lot of what-ifs, you know, but if he would have hit a bump and had his hand on the trigger, it could have been much more worse," said Shannon Arteche.

"Compound bow" and "crossbow" aren't the same thing. Unless he was using a release, his "compound bow" didn't have a trigger. If it had a trigger, it was either a "crossbow" or a "compound crossbow."

This article shows the actual item, which is, indeed, a compound bow. Can't fault her for being upset, but, damn, folks...


I didn't RTFA, but were they at a stoplight when it happened?  To shot an arrow with a compound bow you need to use both hands, so there is no way he could be driving and "accidentally" shoot an arrow.  Plus, how does it work to use a bow inside a car; bows are about 3-4 ft high and I can't imagine how you could pull that off.  Regardless, this guy sounds like he needs to be away from proper society.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldJames: He would of gotten away with it if it wasn't for those meddling kids


*twitch
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FormlessOne: Harry Freakstorm: Where was the good guy with the bow to stop him?

Guy was strung out.  All a-quiver.

Ever since we stopped teaching archery in school, we've gotten the shaft as a society. Yet another nock on the belt of Big Firearm, and we've no idea when it'll end - who knows, we might re-curve back to teaching basic archery again.

I'd better bolt before the wordplay and puns get any worse.


They all contain a grain of truth, though.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nursetim: FormlessOne: Um...

Police say he pulled up next to her and pointed a compound bow at her car. Her 10-year-old daughter was in the front seat, the other in the back.
...
"You know there's a lot of what-ifs, you know, but if he would have hit a bump and had his hand on the trigger, it could have been much more worse," said Shannon Arteche.

"Compound bow" and "crossbow" aren't the same thing. Unless he was using a release, his "compound bow" didn't have a trigger. If it had a trigger, it was either a "crossbow" or a "compound crossbow."

This article shows the actual item, which is, indeed, a compound bow. Can't fault her for being upset, but, damn, folks...

I didn't RTFA, but were they at a stoplight when it happened?  To shot an arrow with a compound bow you need to use both hands, so there is no way he could be driving and "accidentally" shoot an arrow.  Plus, how does it work to use a bow inside a car; bows are about 3-4 ft high and I can't imagine how you could pull that off.  Regardless, this guy sounds like he needs to be away from proper society.


Yeah, this chucklehead basically rolled up, stopped, and brandished a compound bow at the car next to him. Like a goddamned moron.

My compound is small enough to draw inside my car, I'd expect, if I was pointing it out the passenger side front window. My recurve, not so much.
 
