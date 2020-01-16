 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Storm expected to bring rain and snow to southern California, threatening closure of the Grapevine. Remember, you heard it through here first   (abc7.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Road, Precipitation, Mountain passes, California, Wind advisories, mountain roads, Traffic, Northern California  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 9:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB/

I was in a fun little accident on the Grapevine.  2 killed, 27 hurt, as 30 to 40 cars and 10 to 15 big rigs smashed into each other.  Nothing like seeing a big rig sliding sideways towards you in your rear-view mirror while you are sitting in your motionless and totaled car.  Cars and trucks kept slamming into the pile again and again, so much that you were afraid to leave your vehicle and become a pedestrian, but also afraid to stay in it.

"Near the front, the driver of a truck carrying wood planks slammed head-on into a milk truck, Savage said. The lumber truck driver, in a rig marked by a brown and yellow sign from J & J Trucking of San Diego, was killed. His body was pinned for five hours in the cab, officials said."

I remember there being an inch of milk on the ground, and another big rig catching fire and burning completely, adding smoke to the already foggy air.  Screams and cries everywhere.  Eventually getting tagged as part of a triage.  It was completely surreal.

/CSB
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could be writing for LATimes my man
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: CSB/

I was in a fun little accident on the Grapevine.  2 killed, 27 hurt, as 30 to 40 cars and 10 to 15 big rigs smashed into each other.  Nothing like seeing a big rig sliding sideways towards you in your rear-view mirror while you are sitting in your motionless and totaled car.  Cars and trucks kept slamming into the pile again and again, so much that you were afraid to leave your vehicle and become a pedestrian, but also afraid to stay in it.

"Near the front, the driver of a truck carrying wood planks slammed head-on into a milk truck, Savage said. The lumber truck driver, in a rig marked by a brown and yellow sign from J & J Trucking of San Diego, was killed. His body was pinned for five hours in the cab, officials said."

I remember there being an inch of milk on the ground, and another big rig catching fire and burning completely, adding smoke to the already foggy air.  Screams and cries everywhere.  Eventually getting tagged as part of a triage.  It was completely surreal.

/CSB


Wow good for you surviving that nightmare. What sucks is that happens again and again. It's almost always Semi hits X as the reason too. Things are a menace and need a separate lane at least.

/ In the Valley it's The Fog -- Semi drivers hauling ass at 75-mph on I-5, ugh.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they close the mountain road they'll have to gather the remaining people and move them to a safer location.

It'll be herd through the Grapevine
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% chance of rain today. Nothing all day but finally starting to rain lightly now. I won't mind a little something heavier but that's usually translates into mudslides and blizzards at higher elevations.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually think of the Marvin Gaye version, but Gladys Knight instantly popped into my head.

I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Gladys Knight & The Pips '1967
Youtube BQRcUxNJEbs
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so not news. I mean, like totally not news. And subby's headline is lamer than most.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(

Why in the name of Zeus is there no proper traffic control through the Grapevine??
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Albert Hammond Sr. told all of us that it never rains in Southern California?

Of course, I've often heard that kind of talk before...
 
almejita
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Grapevine closes fairly often.
Nope, didn't even open the article.
 
almejita
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: I thought Albert Hammond Sr. told all of us that it never rains in Southern California?

Of course, I've often heard that kind of talk before...


For some reason that name reminds me of Lucifers Hammer (Larry Niven), but I have no idea why.  Hammond was the name of the dude in Jurassic Park, right?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 320x240]


Maybe more like this.

Claymation Christmas - California Raisins - Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
Youtube Gs--phzj2TQ
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

almejita: The Grapevine closes fairly often.
Nope, didn't even open the article.


If it hadn't been for I-5's granddaddy, California might have become two separate states a century ago.  The Tehachapis are no joke.

http://www.ridgeroute.com/index.html
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: California might have become two separate states


It did.  We split somewhere around 1846-1848.  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/I know, not whatcha meant
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
don't forget CCR's version
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

almejita: The Grapevine closes fairly often.
Nope, didn't even open the article.


Exactly, like maybe 3 weeks ago or so?
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: CSB/

... and there was this sound, like a garbage truck, dropped off the Empire State building."

/CSB


Fark user imageView Full Size


so yeah I heard it might rain
 
almejita
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: almejita: The Grapevine closes fairly often.
Nope, didn't even open the article.

If it hadn't been for I-5's granddaddy, California might have become two separate states a century ago.  The Tehachapis are no joke.

http://www.ridgeroute.com/index.html


No shiat, the really only safe way out of the very southern part of the San Joaquin is west through Taft (well, Maricopa)  and over to the Coast.  During a storm I mean, most of the time all the routes are pretty safe.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: :(

Why in the name of Zeus is there no proper traffic control through the Grapevine??


There is kitteh. It snows, they shut it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: almejita: The Grapevine closes fairly often.
Nope, didn't even open the article.

If it hadn't been for I-5's granddaddy, California might have become two separate states a century ago.  The Tehachapis are no joke.

http://www.ridgeroute.com/index.html


I remember driving half of it once, a few years ago when I-5 was clogged going north. I got onto Ridge Rte where it started in Castaic, and drove up to where it intersects with the Templin Highway. There were a few old looking houses, but otherwise, a whole lot of twists and turns and nothingness. It was fun, though, to glance to my left for a split second and see all the cars and trucks stuck on I-5.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It was fun, though, to glance to my left for a split second and see all the cars and trucks stuck on I-5.


One of the other fun things about the Grapevine area is that there is a stretch of Hwy 5 between Violin Summit and Castaic in which the northbound traffic is on the right of the southbound traffic.  You most likely don't even notice when they cross, but all of a sudden, it's like being in the U.K. or something.  It's really weird.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's finally raining here. Very lightly. Only 7 hours after my local weather girl said to expect heavy rain.

pics.wikifeet.comView Full Size


/you are forgiven, local weather girl
 
almejita
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: common sense is an oxymoron: almejita: The Grapevine closes fairly often.
Nope, didn't even open the article.

If it hadn't been for I-5's granddaddy, California might have become two separate states a century ago.  The Tehachapis are no joke.

http://www.ridgeroute.com/index.html

I remember driving half of it once, a few years ago when I-5 was clogged going north. I got onto Ridge Rte where it started in Castaic, and drove up to where it intersects with the Templin Highway. There were a few old looking houses, but otherwise, a whole lot of twists and turns and nothingness. It was fun, though, to glance to my left for a split second and see all the cars and trucks stuck on I-5.


Did you, or anyone else I guess, know that near Saugus/Newhall (Magic Mountain), there was a damn break a long time ago (don't remember date) , and the water part made it all the way to the coast?  Blew my mind when I read about it.  I think I know which canyon just from looking while driving by, but haven't gone up the canyon to look for evidence.
 
Chakat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: :(

Why in the name of Zeus is there no proper traffic control through the Grapevine??


99% of the time, even in the winter, the Grapevine is snow free. They close it because it snows so infrequently, and usually for such a short duration, that it's almost always safer, and faster, to tell people to just take the 101, or to hold on a few hours until all the snow melts.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Kittypie070: :(

Why in the name of Zeus is there no proper traffic control through the Grapevine??

There is kitteh. It snows, they shut it.


gahdamned fog
 
Chakat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

almejita: cyberspacedout: common sense is an oxymoron: almejita: The Grapevine closes fairly often.
Nope, didn't even open the article.

If it hadn't been for I-5's granddaddy, California might have become two separate states a century ago.  The Tehachapis are no joke.

http://www.ridgeroute.com/index.html

I remember driving half of it once, a few years ago when I-5 was clogged going north. I got onto Ridge Rte where it started in Castaic, and drove up to where it intersects with the Templin Highway. There were a few old looking houses, but otherwise, a whole lot of twists and turns and nothingness. It was fun, though, to glance to my left for a split second and see all the cars and trucks stuck on I-5.

Did you, or anyone else I guess, know that near Saugus/Newhall (Magic Mountain), there was a damn break a long time ago (don't remember date) , and the water part made it all the way to the coast?  Blew my mind when I read about it.  I think I know which canyon just from looking while driving by, but haven't gone up the canyon to look for evidence.


The St Francis Dam. It burst in 1929. You can still see bits of remnants on San Francisquito Canyon Road . https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._F​ran​cis_Dam
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report