(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Futuristic thief' steals television while floating on hover shoes. Marty McFly wanted for questioning   (wfla.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, Law enforcement, WINTER HAVEN, Police, Future, Crime, Back to the Future, Winter Haven Police Department, Surveillance  
404 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 7:48 PM (41 minutes ago)



gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's a douche for the hat as well as the shoes.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's either going to bring that television back to the future and sell it on ebay as vintage, or bring it to the past, 1985, to impress girls he's invited over to watch Phil Collins on Live Aid.
 
Znuh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Less for someone liberating a TV that cost less than $50 to manufacture from a Big Box store that actively fscks its employees, more for the absolute dumpster fire of horrifying stories that followed on that same news site. 

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

