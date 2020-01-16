 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   I wonder if they saw it coming   (thehill.com) divider line
28
    More: News  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 2:15 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good. fark nazis.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brilliant headline... punch all the Nazi's in the face. All of them.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI? How the hell did this get past Barr?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: The FBI? How the hell did this get past Barr?


I'm hoping Barr winds up just like Rohm.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL one was an illegal immigrant.
You can't write this shiat.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They call themselves "The Base?" Know who else calls themselves that? LOL
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Officials took the men into custody Thursday in connection with an investigation into The Base, a white supremacist group, according the Times. Officials familiar with the case say the men were charged with federal crimes. The Base is a neo-Nazi group that trains members to fight a race war and encourages the onset of anarchy, according to the Counter Extremism Project.

One of the men who was arrested, Patrik Mathews, 27, was a primary recruiter for the group, the Times reported. Officials say Mathews entered the United States illegally from Canada after being dismissed from the Canadian Army because of ties to white supremacists. Mathews and the other two men, Brian Lemley Jr., 33, and William Bilbrough,19, were arrested near Baltimore, CBS News reports"

https://www.newsleader.com/story/news​/​2020/01/16/fbi-arrests-3-alleged-neo-n​azis-who-planned-attend-richmond-gun-r​ally/4489246002/

Good job. FBI.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I live in RVA and I am staying away from the Capitol grounds and all this duckery
 
links136
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isolated incident.  Mistaken young man with a troubled past.

What's on sale at the mall this week.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hobnail: They call themselves "The Base?" Know who else calls themselves that? LOL


They may despise Islamists for their ethnicity and possibly religion, but they still like their tactics all the same.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Federal officials took the three men into custody in connection with a probe into the white supremacist group The Base

The demon overseeing this particular version of Hell left in some placeholder text.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: The FBI? How the hell did this get past Barr?


Too much brown shirting and not enough brown nosing.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: The FBI? How the hell did this get past Barr?


How long before Trump orders them released, gives them medals for being "good people", and orders the FBI to fire the agents involved?
 
Sneakernets [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-guns-rally/fbi-arrests-three-alleged-​neo-nazis-ahead-of-virginia-gun-rally-​idUSKBN1ZF2B3 I was about to post this one. The photo gives me the creeps, holy shiat.
 
KyDave
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: good. fark nazis.


I hate Virginia nazis
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Brilliant headline... punch all the Nazi's in the face. All of them.


Throat would be better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump* to fire FBI director, release these fine people.
Film at 11:00.
 
links136
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: hobnail: They call themselves "The Base?" Know who else calls themselves that? LOL

They may despise Islamists for their ethnicity and possibly religion, but they still like their tactics all the same.


as you can see it's merely a copyright issue.  If those Islamists simply hadn't taken those ideas we wouldn't have to....
 
Sneakernets [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Federal officials took the three men into custody in connection with a probe into the white supremacist group The Base

The demon overseeing this particular version of Hell left in some placeholder text.


Coincidence, that's also what Al Queda means.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Many fine people
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All your Base are belong to us!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: Trump* to fire FBI director, release these fine people.
Film at 11:00.


The FBI's been unusually active within the last week, including the racist swatting arrests and going to Robert Hyde's house and business. I had the same thought you did.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
From thread 2 days ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sneakernets: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-guns-rally/fbi-arrests-three-alleged-​neo-nazis-ahead-of-virginia-gun-rally-​idUSKBN1ZF2B3 I was about to post this one. The photo gives me the creeps, holy shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The base?  I hear they're growing exponentially.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aungen: From thread 2 days ago.

[Fark user image 500x522]


You owe me a new keyboard*


*attached to a new MacBook Pro.
 
tarqas [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is one of the the Ace of Base?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Officials said one of the three, Patrik Mathews, a former soldier in the Canadian army, entered the U.S. illegally. Mathews, a trained combat engineer, was discharged from the Canadian military after his white supremacist ties came to light, The New York Times reported.

The others charged include Brian Mark Lemley of Elkton, Md., and Newark, Del., and William Garfield Bilbrough IV of Denton, Md., according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The complaint accuses Lemley and Mathews of transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony and it charges Lemley and Bilbrough with allegedly transporting and harboring aliens and conspiring to do so.

The affidavit states that Lemley and Mathews bought about 1,650 rounds of 5.56mm and 6.5mm ammunition and later retrieved some of the ammunition as well as plate carriers to support body armor.

That's not a goddamned "planned protest."
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report