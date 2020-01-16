 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Rev. Schindler of the FUMC, Rev. Bolger of the BUMC, Phil of the BFUMC, and Baber of the SPUMC debate LGBTQ+ issues in the UMC. Got that?   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United Methodist Church, Bishop, Rev. Elizabeth Ingram Schindler, Faith United Methodist Church, Methodism, possible split, church's General Conference, Rev. Lara Bolger  
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Splitters are going to split.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The marvel universe reboot sounds good
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a man's life in the BDA.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oak: It's a man's life in the BDA.


Damn you!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they represent the LBC?
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny, they don't look Methodist
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's an idea: reading dogmatic bullshiat pollutes your mind, so throw the no-exceptions-for-Jeebus book into the sea and start treating those identifying as non-binary genders the same as you would those identifying as binary.

/not that hard
//don't forget to tie a rock to the religious text so it sinks
///but not very small rocks. those float.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They dont look like Presbyterians to me.avi
Youtube hdnbZUn4Ajc
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sources report that they are, however, down with OPP....
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It all boils down to an argument over who's going to be the BMOC.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As long as it's not the farking UMCPF.  Splitters!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources report that they are, however, down with OPP....


The Ontario Pot Pickers?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They should make a List.
 
Mukster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

grokca: Somaticasual: Sources report that they are, however, down with OPP....

The Ontario Pot Pickers?


Ontario Provincial Police
 
minivanracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Can they represent the LBC?


Eh, I'm not sure I'd consider them well qualified.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Oak: It's a man's life in the BDA.

Damn you!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Gato
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bosca
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Die heretic!
 
tnpir
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone get on the TELSAT and tell STAFCON that COMWIMP wants some BBQ ASAP.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a pastor in the PC(USA), I'm sorry this is all going on. We settled the matter not-that-many-years-ago, honestly. And the UMC is a worldwide denomination. The Africans and Asians aren't really ready to hop on board the LGBTQ train as fast as a US-based denomination can. It's rough. They're probably smart to split.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Here's an idea: reading dogmatic bullshiat pollutes your mind, so throw the no-exceptions-for-Jeebus book into the sea and start treating those identifying as non-binary genders the same as you would those identifying as binary.

/not that hard
//don't forget to tie a rock to the religious text so it sinks
///but not very small rocks. those float.


This isn't about gender identity, it's about gay issues. Thanks for trying to promote your soapbox, though.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mukster: grokca: Somaticasual: Sources report that they are, however, down with OPP....

The Ontario Pot Pickers?

Ontario Provincial Police


Thankfully, they're not picking the pot any more...
 
