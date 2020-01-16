 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National Nothing Day, invented to give Americans a day where they celebrate nothing. So here's how to celebrate it   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look in the mirror?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hang out with these guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I already sent out cards.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really feel like celebrating anything today, really.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, yay?
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took the day off, been naping on the couch and marathoning homicide hunter.

It's glorious
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's raining and cold, so I might actually do nothing today. And to celebrate it, I'll go out for cigs and rum.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing that was a mispronunciation that went downhill
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not celebrating this year, I don't believe in nothing.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:


top10films.co.ukView Full Size
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: Approves:


[top10films.co.uk image 580x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this like when you go on a diet, or stop drinking or smoking, then after a few weeks you're like, I made it! Don't I get a reward now?

So you eat an entire pizza and smoke some cigs.
 
CzarChasm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing to sale
Youtube p-K8fyAmhKE
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's raining and cold, so I might actually do nothing today. And to celebrate it, I'll go out for cigs and rum.


Go for a run!

/wish I was sitting on the couch right now, because bleh.
//money
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A "nothing day"?

media.newyorker.comView Full Size


Not if she can help it.
 
Victoly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's your present

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Phantogram - Celebrating Nothing
Youtube J5d3sb32Plg


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xL93s​Q​awClI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peFB8​h​EDPUk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGqmt​A​ID02A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkZyO​t​m34lE
 
LewDux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Andy Stott - Love Nothing [H.D]
Youtube SIpwa2B_IwE


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K39Q9​N​4vVI0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3IwS​q​5SKZY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7ClG​w​_KfhY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fg24P​c​mc1_8
 
dennysgod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I took existentialism so I could think about nothingness instead of not thinking about anything.
 
Trucker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
.
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Victoly: Here's your present

[pbs.twimg.com image 318x212]


Should've gone with the red snapper.
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Young Disciples - Apparently Nothin' (Official Video)
Youtube stg50oIuTEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9u​_UL1​9ZI2Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pqoQ​P​7WlV4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ile7L​O​U6xGg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFRZc​-​KQxD0
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Montage, Part 2: Nothing
Youtube DZXNMywjxv4
 
Report