On this day in history, in 1945, Nazi leader Adolf Hitler descended into his bunker to begin recording Downfall video memes
25
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I did Nazi those Memes coming.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much viagra did he bring?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust anybody when they say "OK, Im gonna shoot you and then I'll shoot myself. I  promise."
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: How much viagra did he bring?


Hitler takes too much Viagra
Youtube wAqyWpBo9OU
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Never trust anybody when they say "OK, Im gonna shoot you and then I'll shoot myself. I  promise."


On the plus side, he's the guy who killed Hitler.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: dothemath: Never trust anybody when they say "OK, Im gonna shoot you and then I'll shoot myself. I  promise."

On the plus side, he's the guy who killed Hitler.


True, so I guess it kinda all evens out.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkVader: [i.4pcdn.org image 466x500]


Hmmm, Hitler looks..... Fatter and stupider.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: HighlanderRPI: How much viagra did he bring?

[YouTube video: Hitler takes too much Viagra]


Never saw that one.  Good stuff
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooking with the Fuhrer!
Youtube pRf_qUT_8cA
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched Downfall a couple months ago. If you like historical movies, it's a very good one.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Hitler and Eva.
Youtube viEHEKfgfBA
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: I watched Downfall a couple months ago. If you like historical movies, it's a very good one.


It really is. Unfortunately I saw it after watching the memes.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DRTFA: dothemath: Never trust anybody when they say "OK, Im gonna shoot you and then I'll shoot myself. I  promise."

On the plus side, he's the guy who killed Hitler.


By Star Wars logic, that means he's a good guy and it's all good.  All is forgiven.
 
GungFu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: DarkVader: [i.4pcdn.org image 466x500]

Hmmm, Hitler looks..... Fatter and stupider.


snopes.comView Full Size

And lived a long and happy retirement in Argentina playing bingo.


/confirmed by the FBI, Snopes
 
phaseolus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: phaseolus: I watched Downfall a couple months ago. If you like historical movies, it's a very good one.

It really is. Unfortunately I saw it after watching the memes.


I haven't seen it since it was in the theaters decades ago, but I remember The Wannsee Conference also being very good, and chilling. It's a look at the Nazis when they thought they were going to win.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Died suicide?

I quit right there.  If you put forth such a piss poor first sentence....
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DRTFA: dothemath: Never trust anybody when they say "OK, Im gonna shoot you and then I'll shoot myself. I  promise."

On the plus side, he's the guy who killed Hitler.


But he also killed the guy who killed Hitler.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GungFu: Private_Citizen: DarkVader: [i.4pcdn.org image 466x500]

Hmmm, Hitler looks..... Fatter and stupider.

[snopes.com image 700x366]
And lived a long and happy retirement in Argentina playing bingo.


/confirmed by the FBI, Snopes


Snopes literally says the opposite of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Caption Contest

"Everyone who thought Republicans
would uphold the Constitution... "
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tinyarena: [Fark user image image 221x171]
Caption Contest

"Everyone who thought Republicans
would uphold the Constitution... "


So you let everyone skate in your tiny arena .... right?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: Died suicide?

I quit right there.  If you put forth such a piss poor first sentence....


Same. It's like Frankenstein, Tarzan and Tonto are "only writers on web."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
