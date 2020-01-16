 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   Intrepid reporter journeys into the world of furries, vaping and alien impregnation culture (not safe for work language)   (news.avclub.com) divider line
32
    More: Weird, Furry fandom, Andrew Callaghan, closer eye, furry culture, Fandom, culture of sexual fetishes, last week's sojourn, kind of weird-ass guy  
•       •       •

536 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 8:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the video for this greenlit earlier today...?

Regardless, hi I'm Matty!
 
joeflood [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEAVE GRIMES AND ELON MUSK ALONE
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I love furries. I honestly expected an orgy of zoophiles and incels, but it was quite the opposite,"

Incel is the last thing I would expect a furry to be.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joeflood: LEAVE GRIMES AND ELON MUSK ALONE


Fark user imageView Full Size


On to the next "Leave em Alone" episode streaming live on.......
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insain2


Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn right I do. Now turn around & bend over so I can take More, More, More, More, More,

I'll let myself out now.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how some peep holes have that little metal plate for privacy?
Some looking glasses need that, too....
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy I sure love reposts!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Wasn't the video for this greenlit earlier today...?

Regardless, hi I'm Matty!


Fark user imageView Full Size
That's my furry kid. We'll be at fur the more coming up. It's gonna be interesting
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Furries are an all-inclusive fandom and creative refuge for a lot of different sorts of people, a lot of whom grew up as outcasts."

Maybe I'm wrong but I'm not going to cast shade on a group of people who accept anyone as they are.

I mean alien impregnation culture isn't exactly something that I'm, err . . . you know what?  I'm, uh, just gonna go with my previous sentence and walk away I think.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alien impregnation?

thatsmyfetish.jpg

From TFA:

Using probes

Go on....

To pretend they are squirting eggs into orifices

Oh. I was going for the whole Klingon girls roughly gangbanging their male pet Trill for his seed and for fun. I guess I'm quite vanilla when it comes to Star Trek geek sex.

I suspect most real alien impregnating would be done in a test tube and artificial womb anyway, or in a simulation thereof, so dream on, you goddamn preverts.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: MattytheMouse: Wasn't the video for this greenlit earlier today...?

Regardless, hi I'm Matty!

[Fark user image image 425x318]That's my furry kid. We'll be at fur the more coming up. It's gonna be interesting


D'aaaw! That's so sweet of you to take an interest in your kid like that. I hope you have fun!
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who are wondering, there is now a sex toy (well, for the past six years at least), that allows one to place gelatin-based 'eggs' wherever you'd like them to be.

That's what this is all about.

Now you know.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 850x637]


wow.  You could teach a whole semester-long course based solely on that photo.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

toraque: "Furries are an all-inclusive fandom and creative refuge for a lot of different sorts of people, a lot of whom grew up as outcasts."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

toraque: "Furries are an all-inclusive fandom and creative refuge for a lot of different sorts of people, a lot of whom grew up as outcasts."

Maybe I'm wrong but I'm not going to cast shade on a group of people who accept anyone as they are.

I mean alien impregnation culture isn't exactly something that I'm, err . . . you know what?  I'm, uh, just gonna go with my previous sentence and walk away I think.


I thought it wasn't all that inclusive and just a bunch of ever splintering categories
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see AAAAGGGGHHHH wasn't done posting. I was referring to the one with the two humans and one furry in the kitchen,  parents and kid? Adoption goes wrong? Aunt and uncle? Exchange student? Mismatched  Party Guests?  And the detail of everything  on the shelves. There's a lot to. Look at, but most of all is the body language of everyone in the picture. .
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toraque: "Furries are an all-inclusive fandom and creative refuge for a lot of different sorts of people, a lot of whom grew up as outcasts."

Maybe I'm wrong but I'm not going to cast shade on a group of people who accept anyone as they are.

I mean alien impregnation culture isn't exactly something that I'm, err . . . you know what?  I'm, uh, just gonna go with my previous sentence and walk away I think.


We're pretty inclusive. However, we don't tolerate Maxis, 'cause heck those guys.

Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!

[Fark user image image 498x262]


The other times, it's just assholes making fun of socially awkward people that they don't understand.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!

[Fark user image image 498x262]

The other times, it's just assholes making fun of socially awkward people that they don't understand.


Keep digging.......
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!

[Fark user image image 498x262]

The other times, it's just assholes making fun of socially awkward people that they don't understand.

Keep digging.......


I think your posts speak for themselves.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!

[Fark user image image 498x262]

The other times, it's just assholes making fun of socially awkward people that they don't understand.

Keep digging.......

I think your posts speak for themselves.


Someone seems.....upset.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!

[Fark user image image 498x262]

The other times, it's just assholes making fun of socially awkward people that they don't understand.

Keep digging.......

I think your posts speak for themselves.

Someone seems.....upset.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Not really. It is what it is.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let that freak flag fly and shine on crazy diamonds. You be you.

Except the Nazi Furries. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: MattytheMouse: Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!

[Fark user image image 498x262]

The other times, it's just assholes making fun of socially awkward people that they don't understand.

Keep digging.......

I think your posts speak for themselves.

Someone seems.....upset.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Not really. It is what it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

claudius: I was referring to the one with the two humans and one furry in the kitchen...parents and kid?



That's what I'm going with. And an only child, for sure.

the body language of everyone in the picture

Dad can't even look, while Mom's posture suggests she's not about to take any blame for what happened, especially considering how poorly her husband treated their only son in his formative years.
 
bsmz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I honestly expected an orgy of zoophiles and incels, but it was quite the opposite

Can someone explain to me what the opposite of a zoophile and incel is?
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: toraque: "Furries are an all-inclusive fandom and creative refuge for a lot of different sorts of people, a lot of whom grew up as outcasts."

Maybe I'm wrong but I'm not going to cast shade on a group of people who accept anyone as they are.

I mean alien impregnation culture isn't exactly something that I'm, err . . . you know what?  I'm, uh, just gonna go with my previous sentence and walk away I think.

We're pretty inclusive. However, we don't tolerate Maxis, 'cause heck those guys.

Also, just a reminder: most furry hate is just socially acceptable LGBTQ hate, because it's just one step removed!


The gay pride conference didn't shiat all over everything. The furries don't  have that high ground.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report