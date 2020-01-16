 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   More than 20,000 women have applied to be the girlfriend of a divorced 44-year old Japanese businessman and amateur astronaut who is looking for a "life partner" on reality TV. Did I forget to mention he's a billionaire? 'cause that seems important   (japantoday.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell, I'm a married man and I'd apply.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...Isn't this the premise of Audition? I hope it ends just as well.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is in excess of 40,000 boobies!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He should get himself a harem
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Amateur astronaut"?  Is that like amateur cliff diver?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Hell, I'm a married man and I'd apply.


No need, your wife already applied.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: "Amateur astronaut"?  Is that like amateur cliff diver?


It's more on par with 'Amateur Uber passenger'
 
TylerParry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sex with a Billionaire in space is my fetish.
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jim32rr: arrogantbastich: Hell, I'm a married man and I'd apply.

No need, your wife already applied.


Aww, it's cute to find couple accounts on Fark.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How completely farked up are this dude's kinks that as a successful, single billionaire he can't just find a willing and interested woman to date?
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maddan: That is in excess of 40,000 boobies!


And that's terrible.

Wait. No.
 
