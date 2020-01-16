 Skip to content
(CNN)   Old & busted: Polishing your resume to impress HR. New insanity: Polishing your acting skills to fool the AI robot that's analyzing your video interview and making hiring decisions on the spot   (cnn.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And employers wonder why "employee loyalty" is a dead concept these days.
 
Bondith
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dunno, the AI might be smarter than the HR drones who don't understand the words on my resume.

/I would have been hired yesterday if I could just talk to someone who knows anything about science
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"If the company should require it, do you agree to KILL ALL HUMANS?"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Once I understood the AI interview process, I definitely started thinking about it as a game and how I could optimize for certain qualities or gestures," Ali said.

Start each interview by exclaiming "KILL ALL HUMANS!"

That'll win over the AI instantly.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
goddammit
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You should conspire with it to throw off its fleshy masters.
 
Kuta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Embrace ebonics.
 
Valiente
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: And employers wonder why "employee loyalty" is a dead concept these days.


And boomers, the mainstays of the shareholding class, wonder why millennials hate them.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm pretty useless but can usually con my way into a job. Hopefully, I can learn to fool the AI too or I might just starve to death.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Valiente: Grand_Moff_Joseph: And employers wonder why "employee loyalty" is a dead concept these days.

And boomers, the mainstays of the shareholding class, wonder why millennials hate them.


Millennials probably wrote the AI.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bondith: I dunno, the AI might be smarter than the HR drones who don't understand the words on my resume.

/I would have been hired yesterday if I could just talk to someone who knows anything about science


You should have brought a $50 bill for everyone in the room
 
Bluenosed Baker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bondith: I dunno, the AI might be smarter than the HR drones who don't understand the words on my resume.

/I would have been hired yesterday if I could just talk to someone who knows anything about science


Unlikely. They would have to be dumbed down to their level to sell it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More and more reason to teach my daughter not to aspire to be a drone at some behemoth.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ya'll better start learning to speak SQL-injection
 
PvtStash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They say
"There's a new obstacle to landing a job after college: Getting approved by AI"

But are we really sure it's not more likely that

There's a new obstacle to landing a job after college hiring a good employee: Getting hire approved decisions by AI
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just did one of these last week. Interesting concept. I probably was rejected as soon as they saw the gray hair, though.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Easy enough to defeat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hello, asshole robot. Give me a job. Synergy overachiever supervising ISO9001 determine decide analyze engineer manage over 10 years experience C-level.
*whrrrr* "Hired!"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Huh....the computer said I had to be a delivery boy and implanted a chip
 
advex101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hiring people based on if they look corporate enough could never be a bad decision.  I'm sure our international competitors place the same restrictions on their work force.
/LOL, no. Output is the primary criteria.
 
actualaca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The sales company I worked at for 10+ years started an online pre-interview personality test.  If you don't "pass" the test you cannot interview, nor can you retake the test for 90 days.

When they rolled it out they had first line managers take it to familiarize themselves with it.  9 out of 10 didn't get thru.

So, company picks high performing sales people to become managers- same people wouldn't qualify for interview at same company.

Still use it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [media2.giphy.com image 500x292] [View Full Size image _x_]


That movie was not meant to be a documentary!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

actualaca: The sales company I worked at for 10+ years started an online pre-interview personality test.  If you don't "pass" the test you cannot interview, nor can you retake the test for 90 days.

When they rolled it out they had first line managers take it to familiarize themselves with it.  9 out of 10 didn't get thru.

So, company picks high performing sales people to become managers- same people wouldn't qualify for interview at same company.

Still use it.


The problems that occur when we worship technology over humanity.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
archeochick
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

actualaca: The sales company I worked at for 10+ years started an online pre-interview personality test.  If you don't "pass" the test you cannot interview, nor can you retake the test for 90 days.

When they rolled it out they had first line managers take it to familiarize themselves with it.  9 out of 10 didn't get thru.

So, company picks high performing sales people to become managers- same people wouldn't qualify for interview at same company.

Still use it.


In 2008 I was looking for a job while applying to grad school. A family friend who is a hairdresser at the mall said they were looking for someone to help around the salon and sweep up hair, and said she'd be happy to have me help.  I had to apply online and take one of those personality test. I failed and was blocked from applying for months.  So I couldn't even INTERVIEW for a job sweeping hair at a salon.

/I'm kinda proud of that story...
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If your hiring process does not involve me speaking with actual humans, I'm not working there, anyway.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lol, this is why i bother to come to Fark.com

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: actualaca: The sales company I worked at for 10+ years started an online pre-interview personality test.  If you don't "pass" the test you cannot interview, nor can you retake the test for 90 days.

When they rolled it out they had first line managers take it to familiarize themselves with it.  9 out of 10 didn't get thru.

So, company picks high performing sales people to become managers- same people wouldn't qualify for interview at same company.

Still use it.

The problems that occur when we worship technology over humanity.


See also 6 Sigma and other bullcrap "cults". I wonder what flavour Boeing were chugging down with the 737-MAX team...

We always have team members involved in interviews, because *they* will be working with the new hire. Their insight has always been well worth the time and disruption.

/ Business owner
 
