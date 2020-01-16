 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(RouteFifty)   To keep Florida judges from slapping people who accidentally sleep in and miss jury duty with jail sentences, two state legislators say they want to change state law   (routefifty.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Jury, Judge, Law, Judge John Kastrenakes, missing jury duty, Bobby Powell, state level, jail time  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 1:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be slapping. Leaving disappointed.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If my jury duty came with jail sentences, I think I'd prefer to sleep in and get slapped by a judge.
 
Cheron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Serious question to Fark's great legal minds. Are there any due process rights for contempt of court?
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: If my jury duty came with jail sentences, I think I'd prefer to sleep in and get slapped by a judge.


You stole my joke.

Then again, my jokes are never original, even when I think I'm being clever.
 
probesport
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Replace lost wages and pick up transportation costs and few people will skip out. This $15/day shiat for 3 weeks of a trial makes hardships for lots of folks, and end up excused because of such.
 
nursetim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thorpe: I was told there would be slapping. Leaving disappointed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: If my jury duty came with jail sentences, I think I'd prefer to sleep in and get slapped by a judge.


I hear you have to pay extra for that.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cheron: Serious question to Fark's great legal minds. Are there any due process rights for contempt of court?


IANAL (hurrhurrhurr) but as far as I'm aware, no.

https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/bus​i​ness-career/legal/contempt-court
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The last 2 times I had jury duty, only 1 case went to trial.  Everyone else made a plea deal after seeing the jury pool.  I imagine defense lawyers say, "I would take the deal if I was you.  Otherwise your fate is going to be decided by people too stupid to get out of jury duty."
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: If my jury duty came with jail sentences, I think I'd prefer to sleep in and get slapped by a judge.


As the recently in the news, rather top heavy judge who was suspended for having three ways in her chambers, is local to me... I think I'd want that too...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Replace lost wages and pick up transportation costs and few people will skip out. This $15/day shiat for 3 weeks of a trial makes hardships for lots of folks, and end up excused because of such.


Ya think?  Lawmakers think we all work for benevolent big business or something.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bark_atda_moon: The last 2 times I had jury duty, only 1 case went to trial.  Everyone else made a plea deal after seeing the jury pool.  I imagine defense lawyers say, "I would take the deal if I was you.  Otherwise your fate is going to be decided by people too stupid to get out of jury duty."


Every time I go to jury duty, I either fail to get selected for a pool, or get summarily dismissed as soon as I say I'm an engineer.

My colleagues all relate similar experiences at jury duty.

I did get selected for trial once.  My employer sounded doubtful when I called to inform him.  But the case, drunk bar patron fighting with cops, had mistrialed twice and the judge had directed the attorneys to select smart jurors.

11 days of testimony and deliberation resulted in a third hung jury.  All we could determine was that everybody was lying, defendant and police alike.  The only charge that stuck was public intoxication.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cheron: Serious question to Fark's great legal minds. Are there any due process rights for contempt of court?


Basically, no. You're at the mercy of a judge who can hold you indefinitely. The one guy spent 14 years in jail for contempt, and I know of one guy in Chicago who did 10 years.
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jury duty is the very definition of slavery.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Dick Gozinya: If my jury duty came with jail sentences, I think I'd prefer to sleep in and get slapped by a judge.

As the recently in the news, rather top heavy judge who was suspended for having three ways in her chambers, is local to me... I think I'd want that too...


I want a link to this story.,, whether it's fiction or not.
 
Klivian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: bark_atda_moon: The last 2 times I had jury duty, only 1 case went to trial.  Everyone else made a plea deal after seeing the jury pool.  I imagine defense lawyers say, "I would take the deal if I was you.  Otherwise your fate is going to be decided by people too stupid to get out of jury duty."

Every time I go to jury duty, I either fail to get selected for a pool, or get summarily dismissed as soon as I say I'm an engineer.

My colleagues all relate similar experiences at jury duty.

I did get selected for trial once.  My employer sounded doubtful when I called to inform him.  But the case, drunk bar patron fighting with cops, had mistrialed twice and the judge had directed the attorneys to select smart jurors.

11 days of testimony and deliberation resulted in a third hung jury.  All we could determine was that everybody was lying, defendant and police alike.  The only charge that stuck was public intoxication.


I am married to a defense attorney. You would think that would be an auto free pass, but I actually got sat for a jury last year. Wound up being an easy guilty DWI case, which suggests that the defendant was the type to override their fancy private lawyer who must have been lobbying for a plea deal.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was summoned for grand jury duty down at the county courthouse, my main concern was that my drive would be 40 minutes to the courthouse in good traffic, but possibly twice that if there was an accident, so I'd need to take off at least 2 hours prior each day.  We were all reminded of the importance of showing up on time, so playing fast and loose with that buffer was playing with trouble.

For a grand jury term that was three days a week for four months, that buffer time starts to add up.  Glad my number wasn't chosen.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cheron: Serious question to Fark's great legal minds. Are there any due process rights for contempt of court?


Yes.

You have the right to be quickly and duly processed into a jail cell for as long as the judge determines.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cheron: Serious question to Fark's great legal minds. Are there any due process rights for contempt of court?


Oh yea, the judge is going to give you all the process that you're due, hard and fast.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: bark_atda_moon: The last 2 times I had jury duty, only 1 case went to trial.  Everyone else made a plea deal after seeing the jury pool.  I imagine defense lawyers say, "I would take the deal if I was you.  Otherwise your fate is going to be decided by people too stupid to get out of jury duty."

Every time I go to jury duty, I either fail to get selected for a pool, or get summarily dismissed as soon as I say I'm an engineer.

My colleagues all relate similar experiences at jury duty.

I did get selected for trial once.  My employer sounded doubtful when I called to inform him.  But the case, drunk bar patron fighting with cops, had mistrialed twice and the judge had directed the attorneys to select smart jurors.

11 days of testimony and deliberation resulted in a third hung jury.  All we could determine was that everybody was lying, defendant and police alike.  The only charge that stuck was public intoxication.


The one time I had jury duty it was kinda like that.  This guy was charged with felony assault on a police officer.  Skinny little guy, maybe, maybe 120# soaking wet. Cop was 6'3", 250# easy (plus all his gear).

Police show up at the club/bar and there was a big rush to the door. Cop managed to fall on top of this little guy who a couple seconds later tried to push up on the cop so he could breathe .... felony assault on a cop... uh huh.

It took us all of four minutes to find him not guilty and half that time was deciding who would be foreman.

/also asked the judge if we could find the prosecutor guilty of filing frivolous charges
//sadly he said no...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: Recoil Therapy: Dick Gozinya: If my jury duty came with jail sentences, I think I'd prefer to sleep in and get slapped by a judge.

As the recently in the news, rather top heavy judge who was suspended for having three ways in her chambers, is local to me... I think I'd want that too...

I want a link to this story.,, whether it's fiction or not.


It made the Main Page here a couple of times (story and follow up).  On phone so no easy link but look up Dawn Gentry.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you wake me up before 10am I am voting not guilty on anything presented to me.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got called for Federal jury once.  Fortunately it was during the holidays and I guess no cases made the docket.  I just had to call in every day for 2 weeks. From what I understand just by having been on the list means they cant call me again for 5 years or something.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report