 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Like Trump, Bernie Sanders is no fan of "slow flushing toilets," according to his 2020 tour rider   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
66
    More: Amusing, Bathtub, Bernie Sanders, Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont, Sanders rider, frigid hotel suite, Senator Comfort Memo, QUALITY CONTROL  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 12:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing to have a rider about it, it's another to make it the President's main issue.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a diva.
As part of "QUALITY CONTROL BEFORE ARRIVAL," Sanders aides must remove any "hotel pamphlets/signage from bed and side-tables." They must also test the room's lights, TV, keys, and "Check for any leaky faucets, slow flushing toilets, slow draining bathtubs, hot water, etc.."
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
60 degrees? You're going to catch a cold!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Old men are notorious for taking huge shiats.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why?  I thought he was a heeler.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
low flow != slow flow
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theflatline: Old men are notorious for taking huge shiats.


Yet, he's still full of it.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did he just lie about me on national TV?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thehobbes: What a diva.
As part of "QUALITY CONTROL BEFORE ARRIVAL," Sanders aides must remove any "hotel pamphlets/signage from bed and side-tables." They must also test the room's lights, TV, keys, and "Check for any leaky faucets, slow flushing toilets, slow draining bathtubs, hot water, etc.."


Also wants a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown ones taken out.

/yes, I know that was a fake put into Van Halen's tour rider to make sure the local venue operator actually read the rider
 
MasterPython
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As someone who stays in hotels a few times a year I have encountered a lot of the issues the rider says to check for. If I was going to stay in hotels every week and be stupid busy the whole time you  definitely don't have time for bullshiat like calling the manager.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: low flow != slow flow


"For thee, but not for me."
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll care when he rants about it for no apparent reason for 15 minutes.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: emersonbiggins: low flow != slow flow

"For thee, but not for me."


You've never sat down on a 4 GPM American Standard F150 from the 70s and watch a deuce swirl the bowl a dozen times?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's one thing to have a rider about it, it's another to make it the President's main issue.


Yeah, but John is his middle name.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is disappointingly tame. I expected at least "one female supporter, not ONE DAY older than 20, with 3 fresh lines and a straw on her posterior."
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FortyHams: 60 degrees? You're going to catch a cold!


Seriously. Brrrrrrrr.

/68 at night
//70 during the day
 
oldfool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OMG BERNIE WANTS TO IMPROVE SOCIETY

AND YET HE PARTICIPATES IN IT!
 
msinquefield
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Al Bundy approves...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: FormlessOne: emersonbiggins: low flow != slow flow

"For thee, but not for me."

You've never sat down on a 4 GPM American Standard F150 from the 70s and watch a deuce swirl the bowl a dozen times?


Did the toilet come w/ an extended cab option?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FortyHams: 60 degrees? You're going to catch a cold!


He's from Vermont.  He's used to the cold.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: emersonbiggins: FormlessOne: emersonbiggins: low flow != slow flow

"For thee, but not for me."

You've never sat down on a 4 GPM American Standard F150 from the 70s and watch a deuce swirl the bowl a dozen times?

Did the toilet come w/ an extended cab option?


Mudflaps
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: emersonbiggins: FormlessOne: emersonbiggins: low flow != slow flow

"For thee, but not for me."

You've never sat down on a 4 GPM American Standard F150 from the 70s and watch a deuce swirl the bowl a dozen times?

Did the toilet come w/ an extended cab option?


Only if you upgraded to the King Ranch Edition
 
oldfool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
sherkaner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MasterPython: As someone who stays in hotels a few times a year I have encountered a lot of the issues the rider says to check for. If I was going to stay in hotels every week and be stupid busy the whole time you  definitely don't have time for bullshiat like calling the manager.


Was about to post the exact same thing. I travel for work a fair amount, and this list of hotel preferences matches mine very closely. Checking the faucets/toilet/lights/etc. is the first thing I do before I unzip a single luggage flap, often times they will just move you to a different room if something's wrong.

Good luck finding a hotel thermostat that goes down to 60, however, these days most of them are electronic and are programmed with 65 or 68 as the lower limit.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image 424x257]


Low flow toilets made when Seinfeld was on the air sucked at their job.

Modern ones are fine, though.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you're a man that old and your pendulum is descending into the pit, it's understandable to get the fast flush.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This in no way compares to the lunatic gibbering of President Sniveling Asshole.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From the article photo, I thought someone was giving him a David Bowie wig, circa Diamond Dogs.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehobbes: What a diva.
As part of "QUALITY CONTROL BEFORE ARRIVAL," Sanders aides must remove any "hotel pamphlets/signage from bed and side-tables." They must also test the room's lights, TV, keys, and "Check for any leaky faucets, slow flushing toilets, slow draining bathtubs, hot water, etc.."


I always check the shiatter, shower, and faucets when I get to a hotel. Don't want to find out they don't work when you need them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This does make me worry a bit as it seems that the Trump campaign has developed something of a rapid response team.  Less than a day after Trump was ridiculed for his "toilet rant" they come up with this porcelain throne parry.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, I don't want my dook to touch my balloon knot after poop is out.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: thehobbes: What a diva.
As part of "QUALITY CONTROL BEFORE ARRIVAL," Sanders aides must remove any "hotel pamphlets/signage from bed and side-tables." They must also test the room's lights, TV, keys, and "Check for any leaky faucets, slow flushing toilets, slow draining bathtubs, hot water, etc.."

Also wants a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown ones taken out.

/yes, I know that was a fake put into Van Halen's tour rider to make sure the local venue operator actually read the rider


David Lee Roth tells the story behind the "no brown M&Ms" legend
Youtube _IxqdAgNJck
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image 424x257]


LET ME FIND MY TINY FIST!!!
 
captjc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jeeze, what an asshole.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
" a room thermostat set at 60 degrees. "

He apparent keeps better where it is cool.

"While Sanders has been a persistent critic of Donald Trump and his policies, the Democratic candidate appears to share the current president's concern about the insufficient flushing power of today's toilets. "

No.   That is from part of the memo suggesting that aides look for malfunctions in the room.  So it's "slow toilets" similar to "slow draining tubs".  Malfunctions.  Trump, like the big fan of the King of the Hills show that he is, like to rant about toilets that are designed to flush slow.  Even where they are functioning normally
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hammettman: This does make me worry a bit as it seems that the Trump campaign has developed something of a rapid response team.  Less than a day after Trump was ridiculed for his "toilet rant" they come up with this porcelain throne parry.


Wouldn't it be on thesmockinggun in that case?
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: When you're a man that old and your pendulum is descending into the pit, it's understandable to get the fast flush.


it's the same reason old guys constantly bud in line
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Truley a man of the people. How dare he sleep in a hotel with beds in it when there are so many homeless out there? What a hypocrite.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Best power toilets?

Check the prisons!
Totally industrial strength. Impressive. At least when I worked there they were.
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: From the article photo, I thought someone was giving him a David Bowie wig, circa Diamond Dogs.


Is there an eyepatch too?  So Bernie cosplays in his free time...
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: From the article photo, I thought someone was giving him a David Bowie wig, circa Diamond Dogs.


This ain't rock and roll...
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Toilets are way better now than they were in the 70s and they use 1/3->1/2 as much water.  Anybody who can't flush their turds in a modern toilet has a problem they need to talk to their doctor about.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BTW I'm sure this greenlite is totally unrelated to the frothing HRC deadenders around here that would sooner burn the earth to a crisp than give up on trying to rekt Sanders' campaign.

/because it's more important to get 500x revenge for a perceived slight than it is to introspect and realize your lifelong personal hero preferred candidate bungled it and lost to trump
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Truley a man of the people. How dare he sleep in a hotel with beds in it when there are so many homeless out there? What a hypocrite.


One time I paid $350/night to stay in a hotel in san francisco where the water from the tub of the room above mine drained through the air vent into my tub.  Also the toilet had a leak that slowly filled the bathroom with water.  Bernie is such a princess.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So verifying that the fixtures work is the same as railing against environmental standards as you gut a generation's eco-advances in the name of corporate greed?

Do I have that right?

Both sides are bad?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Toilets are way better now than they were in the 70s and they use 1/3->1/2 as much water.  Anybody who can't flush their turds in a modern toilet has a problem they need to talk to their doctor about.


Ever stay at a normal hotel? Some haven't upgraded a thing since '63. Except for adding a cheapie flatscreen so you can watch QVC in 4k.
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since yelling at clouds has become Presidential, I will only vote for candidates with absurd grievances.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: the frothing HRC deadenders around here that would sooner burn the earth to a crisp than give up on trying to rekt Sanders' campaign.


shitposter.clubView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report