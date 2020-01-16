 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Two months ago, Zombo celebrated its 20th birthday. Here's a link to a webcast of the festivities   (html5zombo.com)
51
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

51 Comments
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
20 years ago: I wonder what mankind will do with this new technology that puts the work's collective knowledge at everyone's fingers and connects people all over the world to communicate in real-time? (dream sequence music and blur)

Zombocom. Sums that shiat right up. We're gonna make memes and giggle and gaslight each other into mental oblivion.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember it differently.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I've been doing for the last 20 years besides Fark? 
queenmobs.comView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prescribe time on Zombocom as a cure for low self esteem and indecision.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I have my 30 seconds back?
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought one of their T-shirts a few years ago.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats my home page.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are missing out, I signed up for a Total Zombocom membership.  That website really is all the things it says it is.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: Can I have my 30 seconds back?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bobthenewsman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I love this so much? Long live Zombo.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, it's no Obmoz
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the real zombo.com does actually update to HTML5, so it can live on another 20 years.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: You guys are missing out, I signed up for a Total Zombocom membership.  That website really is all the things it says it is.


I've heard good things and may sign up for barezombo.com. If you pay a little extra, it gets you past that initial opening page to the really good stuff without all the distractions.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people annoy me with technical problems I still send them to zombocom for tutorials. I tell them the site intro is a little long, but worth it for the site proper.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. doesn't that go back to 1998 or so?

/ i coulda sworn that was before 2000
 
spraack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zombo.com has been around for more than 20 years. I found it in the early to mid 90s.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, apparently anything is possible with that site.


/welcome
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: asmodeus224: You guys are missing out, I signed up for a Total Zombocom membership.  That website really is all the things it says it is.

I've heard good things and may sign up for barezombo.com. If you pay a little extra, it gets you past that initial opening page to the really good stuff without all the distractions.


I honestly don't know how people survive without it.  I signed up in 2002 and still regret not doing it sooner.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Wait. doesn't that go back to 1998 or so?

/ i coulda sworn that was before 2000


Rumor has it Zombocom is a thing beyond time, it created the internet to alert us to its presence.

All hail zombo com
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: 20 years ago: I wonder what mankind will do with this new technology that puts the work's collective knowledge at everyone's fingers and connects people all over the world to communicate in real-time? (dream sequence music and blur)

Zombocom. Sums that shiat right up. We're gonna make memes and giggle and gaslight each other into mental oblivion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Discordulator: When people annoy me with technical problems I still send them to zombocom for tutorials. I tell them the site intro is a little long, but worth it for the site proper.


Yeah that doesn't work anymore they just come back and complain that flash is blocked.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Modified Cornstarch: ChipNASA: asmodeus224: You guys are missing out, I signed up for a Total Zombocom membership.  That website really is all the things it says it is.

I've heard good things and may sign up for barezombo.com. If you pay a little extra, it gets you past that initial opening page to the really good stuff without all the distractions.

I honestly don't know how people survive without it.  I signed up in 2002 and still regret not doing it sooner.


Guys, we aren't really supposed to talk about what lies beyond the intro screen - did you guys read the Z-faq?!

And we are ESPECIALLY not supposed to talk about UltraZomboco++++++++NO_CARRIER++++++++​+++
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unattainable is unknown at Zombo.com.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.mlive.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entertained, mildly, to death.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spraack: Zombo.com has been around for more than 20 years. I found it in the early to mid 90s.


Whois zombo.com:
Domain Name: ZOMBO.COM
Registry Domain ID: 11160005_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN
Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.networksolutions.com
Registrar URL: http://networksolutions.com
Updated Date: 2019-08-11T06:31:42Z
Creation Date: 1999-10-10T10:57:47Z
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: I hope the real zombo.com does actually update to HTML5, so it can live on another 20 years.


It might. I mean it's possible. Anything is possible with that site.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

smed7: Can I have my 30 seconds back?


What's the matter?  You didn't see it?  I guess you're part of that 15% that don't.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

2wolves: Entertained, mildly, to death.


Yeah, the humor doesn't translate too well these days.  In the early dotcom years, there were tons of sites that advertised themselves as the next big thing, without actually saying what they were about.  Zombo.com just took the concept one step further.
 
K-jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [media.mlive.com image 345x512]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [media.mlive.com image 345x512]



*Shaking my meaty fist*
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: I bought one of their T-shirts a few years ago.


Got one for Christmas this year, the second time I had asked for it.

Pretty sure it had to have been made by a third-party place, since it's not like there's a store on their website or anything.

/I noticed that the nonworking link to the "newZletter" isn't in the HTML 5 version linked in this thread.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: 2wolves: Entertained, mildly, to death.

Yeah, the humor doesn't translate too well these days.  In the early dotcom years, there were tons of sites that advertised themselves as the next big thing, without actually saying what they were about.  Zombo.com just took the concept one step further.


Nowadays, the entertainment value is only in the nostalgia.

This page explains the original memeness
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/sites/​z​ombo
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've always avoided zombo.  My mom got caught up in the zombo-anon conspiracies back in the aughts and was never the same.
 
OldJames
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So glad I work somewhere with a corporate membership
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Modified Cornstarch: ChipNASA: asmodeus224: You guys are missing out, I signed up for a Total Zombocom membership.  That website really is all the things it says it is.

I've heard good things and may sign up for barezombo.com. If you pay a little extra, it gets you past that initial opening page to the really good stuff without all the distractions.

I honestly don't know how people survive without it.  I signed up in 2002 and still regret not doing it sooner.


Seriously. It does all my work without me even asking. It was also the only place to find the Snyder Cut and The Day the Clown Cried. Man, that movie is so hilariously bad!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Look, I've been ignoring this meme for 20 years and I'm not about to stop now.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Discordulator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

genner: Discordulator: When people annoy me with technical problems I still send them to zombocom for tutorials. I tell them the site intro is a little long, but worth it for the site proper.

Yeah that doesn't work anymore they just come back and complain that flash is blocked.


Still works. The goal is to get them to go elsewhere.

And maybe they'll figure out how to enable flash, then learn why they shouldn't.
 
Two16
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 800x600] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: 2wolves: Entertained, mildly, to death.

Yeah, the humor doesn't translate too well these days.  In the early dotcom years, there were tons of sites that advertised themselves as the next big thing, without actually saying what they were about.  Zombo.com just took the concept one step further.


It wasn't intentionally done as that, but it really summed up Web 1.0 so perfectly. To paraphrase one quote on it, it promised everything and delivered almost nothing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Zombo just a pawn in the game of Life
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

smed7: Can I have my 30 seconds back?


No. None of us can. Zombocom needs it to sustain.
 
innominatedude
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For its first five years I used zombo.com to jump into and jump out of deep web sites.  What webpage referred me to a deep site and where does that deepweb sit see me going when I leave?  Zombo.com, and welcome to me who has arrived there.

/I miss the back alley door site, the splendid sleeziness of its landing page graphics..
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spraack: Zombo.com has been around for more than 20 years. I found it in the early to mid 90s.


Oh snap. Now that I think about it, I was shown that by a coworker at a job I quit in mid-99.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Two16: Fireproof: [Fark user image 800x600] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Come on now, that shiat just ain't any good without the entire thing. Man, I can't help but sing this biatch myself!!

Strong Bad Emails: Everybody to the Limit
Youtube s-WTbGupxbk
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So much hate for Zombo.com!  Sheesh.  If it weren't for Zombo.com... well, I just don't want to think of an internet without Zombo.com.
 
