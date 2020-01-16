 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Virginia is, again, attempting to pass a law that would ban drivers from using handheld devices or having open containers of alcohol in their cars. In other news, Virginia drivers are allowed to have open containers of alcohol in their cars   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
44
    More: Facepalm, United States Senate, United States, Vehicle, Automobile, broad transportation safety bill, Senate, Debut albums, Legislatures  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 10:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically the passengers are the ones allowed to have open containers. No mention of a ban on 4 foot long Crazy Straws.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Technically the passengers are the ones allowed to have open containers. No mention of a ban on 4 foot long Crazy Straws.


Same here in Montana.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have open containers for passengers in Missouri.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alas, in Missouri, Crazy Straws over 3 feet in length are illegal.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.

Drinking from said container is a whole different situation.

/ does not condone operating deadly machinery while under the influence of -anything-.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Technically the passengers are the ones allowed to have open containers. No mention of a ban on 4 foot long Crazy Straws.


Aaaaannnd...scene! All right, that's a wrap. Someone get the lights and I'll see you at the after party.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state, too. It's illegal to drink and drive here. Which has fark-all to do with whether your passenger is sipping a beer, or whether you're transporting a half bottle of bourbon or wine.

Never allow my passengers to drink; not worth borrowing the trouble.  But it is legal.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I bribed that cop outside of Charlottesville for nothing.
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crime used to be causing an accident.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.

Drinking from said container is a whole different situation.

/ does not condone operating deadly machinery while under the influence of -anything-.


^^^This

I'm sick of bans on things because someone might do something wrong.  If the something wrong is already illegal you're just being a pain in the arse for those that don't do the something wrong.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Damn. I bribed that cop outside of Charlottesville for nothing.


Greene County thanks you for supplementing our Sheriff's Office.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't drink Martini's on the way to work?  I have a minibar in the back seat!
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open container laws are just an excuse to arrest and harass people. You're either driving drunk or you aren't, that's all that should matter.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a pending law like this in Colorado, too. Which bothers me because I'm great at driving while talking on my cellphone, it's everyone else who can't handle distracted driving.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri, Virginia (currently), West Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware and Mississippi all allow passengers to have open containers in a vehicle.

/Mississippi even allows drivers to drink while driving, as long as they stay below the .08 BAC limit
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what else Delegate Jay Jones has entered into this bill:

Highway camera speed camera monitoring would also be allowed.

Nice.  Real nice.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
explains a lot
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: 40 degree day: Technically the passengers are the ones allowed to have open containers. No mention of a ban on 4 foot long Crazy Straws.

Same here in Montana.


It dont stop the driver either. Never worked with so many people with 5+ DUIs as I did in Bozeman
 
drtgb
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Democrats, when they find out people are enjoying themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They were talking about this on the news with the only exception being a hired car, so toasting in the back of a limo will still be ok. But if you all gave the driver money to take you someplace wont that count?
I also see they want to bring in speed cams. I know NoVa was happy to get rid of their red light/speed cams a while ago after I think they were getting gouged by the company or something that ran them.
 
scdog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lots of states allow open containers in cars.   The real issue is the one or two states in the South that allow the driver to partake from them while driving.
 
thornhill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.


Like what?

If you have an open bottle of wine or spirits, presumably you still have the cork or screw top, you can cap the bottle, and put it in the trunk.
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
40 degree day
Technically the passengers are the ones allowed to have open containers. No mention of a ban on 4 foot long Crazy Straws.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Passengers in NY are not allowed to have open containers. No clue why. They also get the ticket, not the driver.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thornhill: TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.

Like what?

If you have an open bottle of wine or spirits, presumably you still have the cork or screw top, you can cap the bottle, and put it in the trunk.


Some cars don't have trunks (hatchbacks). Also, putting a cap back on a bottle is still considered an open container. Technically the rule is "opened" containers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.


Illinois passed laws allowing opened bottles of wine to be sealed in tamper-evident bags. Buying a $1,000 bottle of wine at a restaurant might mean wanting to take some home.

Breweries near me fill growlers and put heat-shrink plastic seals over the caps.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There is a way around that, if you really want to text people while driving:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's my new "car key", and I used it to chat with a fellow in Kansas City, KS while I drove into work this morning.  Roughly 1,100 miles from where I was in upstate NY.

While it was snowing.

/Don't actually strap it to my leg in the car.
//Can't help with the open container thing, though.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Drinking from said container is a whole different situation.


Meanwhile, the popular dive bar in my home town has a drive-up window for slushees with a shot or two added.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lizyrd: It's illegal to drink and drive here.


You can drink and drive. You just can't drive under the influence.
 
djfitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you're not supposed to drink in your car, why do you need a driver's license to buy booze?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thornhill: TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.

Like what?

If you have an open bottle of wine or spirits, presumably you still have the cork or screw top, you can cap the bottle, and put it in the trunk.


Notsureifserious.jpg

"Open container" doesn't literally mean an open container.  It means a container that is no longer sealed. It doesn't matter whether its corked or capped.

If you weren't serious, carry on.
 
gojirast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In West Virginia it's legal to drive while straddled by an open sibling.
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

flood222: The crime used to be causing an accident.


They're called traffic collisions; accidents implies that there is no one to blame.
 
gojirast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Democrats, Republicans when they find out other people are enjoying themselves, and denying them profit opportunities.


[Fark user image 450x235]


FTFY
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There is a way around that, if you really want to text people while driving:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

That's my new "car key", and I used it to chat with a fellow in Kansas City, KS while I drove into work this morning.  Roughly 1,100 miles from where I was in upstate NY.

While it was snowing.

/Don't actually strap it to my leg in the car.
//Can't help with the open container thing, though.


I was just kind of casually scrolling through the thread when I saw that picture and thought "that looks like something dittybopper would post"....
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've always hated those laws. It's perfectly legal for me to drink a cup of coffee on my way to work. It's perfectly legal for me to stop at the dive bar up the road from the office and have two beers then drive home. It's illegal for me to drink a single beer on my drive home.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djfitz: If you're not supposed to drink in your car, why do you need a driver's license to buy booze?


you don't...you just need a government issued ID indicating your age.
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: thornhill: TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.

Like what?

If you have an open bottle of wine or spirits, presumably you still have the cork or screw top, you can cap the bottle, and put it in the trunk.

Notsureifserious.jpg

"Open container" doesn't literally mean an open container.  It means a container that is no longer sealed. It doesn't matter whether its corked or capped.

If you weren't serious, carry on.


OldJames: thornhill: TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.

Like what?

If you have an open bottle of wine or spirits, presumably you still have the cork or screw top, you can cap the bottle, and put it in the trunk.

Some cars don't have trunks (hatchbacks). Also, putting a cap back on a bottle is still considered an open container. Technically the rule is "opened" containers.


Open container laws re: passengers only apply to open containers in the "passenger area" so that you can transport an open bottle of wine so long as it's in the trunk or back of the car.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude the Dog: flood222: The crime used to be causing an accident.

They're called traffic collisions; accidents implies that there is no one to blame.


No, accident implies it wasn't intentional.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is a tapped keg considered "open"?
Asking for a friend.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude the Dog: flood222: The crime used to be causing an accident.

They're called traffic collisions; accidents implies that there is no one to blame.


Accident implies that it was not intentional regardless of fault.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djfitz: If you're not supposed to drink in your car, why do you need a driver's license to buy booze?


You don't. You just need a sales clerk with an IQ slightly above room temperature who can look at your gray hair and other physical appearance features. and see that it's obvious you are of age
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TheCableGuy: Having an open container shouldn't be illegal.  There are legit reasons for transporting pre-opened alcohol.

Illinois passed laws allowing opened bottles of wine to be sealed in tamper-evident bags. Buying a $1,000 bottle of wine at a restaurant might mean wanting to take some home.

Breweries near me fill growlers and put heat-shrink plastic seals over the caps.


I keep an empty growler in my car.  Kind of curious about it being considered an open container.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report