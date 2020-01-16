 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Man with load of cocaine in his hat says it's not his   (tcpalm.com) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:  A hat is a garment that covers the head, often with a brim and crown, and in many cases is worn outside. The types of hats are numerous, and include the top hat, Stetson, baseball cap, bowler, fedora, deerstalker, trilby, Panama hat, beanie, pork pie, stovepipe, boonie hat and bucket hat.
A hat is not to be confused with a helmet, which also covers the head but is designed to protect the head from injury whereas a hat serves as more of a fashion accessory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they cleared that up, I was wondering WTF they were talking about.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, someone had to flesh out the story a bit there, didn't they? Came here to point this out as well...
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What, was the reporter on detention and had to write a 280 word article??
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers are unfamiliar with the literary stylings of Will Greenlee.

/I personally think he's a farker who submits his own articles. No way my local paper gets so many greens around here.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also: FTA


Famous hats in fiction include the fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jonesseries of movies, the deerstalker of fictional detective Sherlock Holmes and Gene Hackman's pork pie hat worn by his character, Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle, in The French Connection.


Look - he gets paid by the word, okay?  THAT's totally an excuse...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just holding it for a friend.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so the subject was not hatless, i repeat, not hatless.
 
King Something
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ribbons, hair clips, and animal ears also count as hats. Your argument is invalid.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Famous hats in fiction include the fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jonesseries of movies, the deerstalker of fictional detective Sherlock Holmes and Gene Hackman's pork pie hat worn by his character, Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle, in The French Connection.


Look - he gets paid by the word, okay?  THAT's totally an excuse...


Yeah, I missed the 'famous hats in fiction' part on the first read thru... That definitely makes it funnier.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I also get a kick out of how it's not his hat, but he knows that the white powder definitely isn't cocaine...
 
msinquefield
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Farkers are unfamiliar with the literary stylings of Will Greenlee.

/I personally think he's a farker who submits his own articles. No way my local paper gets so many greens around here.


I was thinking a farker just messing with us, or TC Palm subscribers are just incredulously ignorant? Every single article gets this definition of an everyday item...
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So if all hats house blow, and all blow is not yours, then I'd like my blow back please... You can keep the hat
 
OldJames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can I anonymously claim the drugs that weren't his?
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't Touch My Hat
Youtube OIhoX8fu_ZE
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How did a square grouper end up in his hat?
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I morning I shot heroin in my hat. How it got in my hat, I dunno.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
wait...what's a hat?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Love me some Greenlee...

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
