 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Maybe Joe should have tried peeing on the volcano   (ibtimes.com) divider line
10
    More: Weird, Volcano, Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, Taal Volcano, Luzon, Taal Lake, human rights abuses, Philippines, hands of Philippine police  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2020 at 2:05 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't think that'll help.
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He may be angling for a job in the White House...
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Joe was suffering from a brain cloud. Duterte is an authoritarian nut-job. Those are different things.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's going to fly a helicopter in a region where volcanic ash is going to kill the engine. I hope footage survies of him opening the door to pee before the engine clogs.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have no response to that.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think we need to ask the status of Duterte's soul.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
you can eat it,
infused with bits of glass that can pose serious health hazards when inhaled,
but don't inhale it.
 
The Kitchen Ninja
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I don't think that'll help.


That all depends on which problem it is intended to solve.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report