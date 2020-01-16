 Skip to content
(CNN)   Not content with angering the fire gods, Australia must have also annoyed the hail gods too   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It being Australia, it is probably poisonous.  Or venomous.  Or both.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But then the hail melts and helps moisten the ground that's on fire, right?
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
data.1freewallpapers.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hail forms around particulates in the air.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Omen to hail the gods.
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
unaffiliatedcritic.comView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 2 minute ago  
When do we get to the gorillas phase of the plan?
 
