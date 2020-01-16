 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   The new Sheriff of Orleans doesn't care what you may think of her Louis XIV hairstyle   (wcax.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's Vermont hot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She's Vermont hot.


Orleans, so Borderline hot.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's a man, baby.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: that's a manbaby.


But enough about Trump.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
to wong fu, thanks for everything
 
johnny queso
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As someone who also has a terrible haircut, I say go for it, lady.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So how's her down there hair ... C'mon you know you care.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think she had her hair done during a recent trip to Dollywood.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 460x624]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She has too much hair in her hair.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby sounds bald

/NTTAWWT
//Also bald
 
Sass-O-Rev
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If her hair gets any bigger, it'll attain its own gravitational field.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: that's a man baby.


FTFY

Because cops are scared little babies.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let her eat cake!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tin roof! Rusted.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whatever....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She's Vermont hot.


So two bags - one for you and one for her?
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You ever find any spiders in there?"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkVader: sinko swimo: that's a man baby.

FTFY

Because cops are scared little babies.


Oh that edge!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many dogs did she have to kill to make that wig?
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sir, dost thou know whyfor we have stopped you?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*Steel Panther haircut
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Le comté, c'est moi.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apparently, her country music career did not pan out so she chose politics.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jim32rr: So how's her down there hair ... C'mon you know you care.


spinnaker for panties big
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's spend all day at church Sunday and Wednesday nights hair.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

solokumba: [pbs.twimg.com image 300x425]


bundyology.comView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HadrianM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone has a gay friend.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
