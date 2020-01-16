 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   New virus that started in China has made its way across the globe   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I checked.  The globe on my desk is clean.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🎶 Baby, you gotta dig your man - he's a righteous man 🎶
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finally. I was running out of withered bats.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It should have gone the short way around from China to Japan. Stoopid virus.
 
Donald_McRonald
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good luck - I'm behind 7 medical face masks
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since the Daily Mail used the word "globe", I became a member of The Flat Earth Society.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We all know how this turns out:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why you dont allow communists in the country
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll never work.  I always START my plague in Madagascar.  I might not win, but I won't lose because those assholes shut down everything.
 
Eirik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this movie before.
 
trerro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has Madagascar closed their ports yet?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


It had a little help...
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trerro: Has Madagascar closed their ports yet?


Usually they shut down everything.
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
China is across the ocean from Japan?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huawei!


Yes, way.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oooooh, the new "deadly virus", that so far has killed one guy, who actually died from pneumonia, which is actually a deadly disease already.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<President Madagascar>
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
China will export anything. Probably a copy of the virus.
 
