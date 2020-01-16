 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Here's some mugshot goodness right before the weekend. He's holding one in, get a haircut, and who farted?   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Cocaine, William Kritzer, Lancaster Police Selective Enforcement Unit  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hold on. I'm going in."

A classic rock band could sure use a guitarist.

That stare pierces our souls.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all look like they hang out in a bar inside a Chinese restaurant.

Oh no! Mugshots, certain woke Farkers will tell us we're picking on the poor, innocent victims here.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did Ozzy piss on the Alamo again?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suboxone?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We doing mugshot threads again?  I missed those.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, cut the cops in for a slice like everyone else does.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone and LSD, along with charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia..."

Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people are way too normal looking.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We doing mugshot threads again?  I missed those.


Apparently but this one really isn't as good as subby thinks it is
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I was in line behind them at the DMV.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a hat on the middle one and he bears a pretty strong resemblance to one particular tfer
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw the middle guy and though, "Vince Neil lost some weight".
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: Put a hat on the middle one and he bears a pretty strong resemblance to one particular tfer


I thought the pics were from the last Fark Party
 
captjc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djfitz: methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone and LSD, along with charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia..."

Probably a bit closer to:

Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We doing mugshot threads again?  I missed those.


I miss minnkat's animations in those threads.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vince Neil? Nobody saw that?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Vince Neil? Nobody saw that?


5 posts before yours.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LSD? Where does one get LSD these days?

Asking for Telugu-speaking purple giraffe.
 
The Brains
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Porous - check local hippie festivals. Make new friends.

(Or so I'm told, I wouldn't know)
 
djfitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

captjc: djfitz: methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone and LSD, along with charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia..."

Probably a bit closer to:

You still end up in Vegas with that stash...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lancaster Police Selective Enforcement Unit

I remember the days when cops would get all harumphy when you accused them of selective enforcement. Now they name official units to do it.
 
