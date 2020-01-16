 Skip to content
(Metro)   Sometimes, you need to find your own entertainment, as this kid has done by gluing objects owned by his father to the ceiling every day until his dad notices   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he lives here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad: 'The cat seems to be missing - and something shat on my head while I was watching the telly.'
 
tasteme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
where did my insulin go?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow, what a slow news day.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
be a bad a*s and glue the father to the ceiling.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whenever I would visit by brother in law, I would take some of his geek tchotchkes out of the hall cabinet, take them to my house and put them in with my wife's Disney collectibles. It took him about a year to notice, but only after he came to our house to drop off the mail while we were on vacation and he saw them there. Here's what I took.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Personally, I think this kid is a menace. Not only is he commiting theft by stealing his dad's property and stowing it away, he's also committing vandalism and damaging property by gluing it to the ceiling, which will likely cost several dollars to fix. 

I say throw the book at this kid, give him max penalty for each item he's stolen, and lock him away for life to teach him a lesson! That lesson is don't fark with other people's property!!!  Make him rue the day he chose this evil path in life!!  Let him be an example to every other hooligan who thinks this sort of tomfoolery isn't a big deal, because it is!!!!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, it took my parents 3 days to figure out I cut the phone line to the house.
 
Ant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have been able to sit for weeks if I did something like that.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have never beaten my children but if they did something like that, I probably would have.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dad can pay him back by putting some Ex Lax in the kid's Mountain Dew then put glue on the kid's toilet seat. Put plastic wrap over the bowl but under the seat for good measure.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While slightly entertaining, it behooves me to remind the kid that dad will likely get even over something even more hilarious. Remember, dad is one of the people that knows many of your most humiliating moments. Also, like bored spiders, dads can wait years to institute prank revenge.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I worked at one of those dollar stores where things were litterally a dollar. At the end of the day, if my cash drawer nwas over by a penny or threeve, I would glue the extras to the ceiling so that I would cash out even.

I think the cheeky coont in TFA might be related to me.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a hard time believing this.  a plain white ceiling and all of a sudden large darker objects are there.  I glance at TINY dark imperfections on walls or ceilings.

unless dad is blind, then just rearrange the furniture every day.
 
snowjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe someone's been to Granny Annie's bar in Derry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I don't feel like I need to explain my art to you, Warren.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My dad would have sent me to live with my mom after the first item.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: I have a hard time believing this.  a plain white ceiling and all of a sudden large darker objects are there.  I glance at TINY dark imperfections on walls or ceilings.

unless dad is blind, then just rearrange the furniture every day.


Yeah, I'mma call bullshiat on this too.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: unless dad is blind


The first objects glued were his glasses, so.... yeah.
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this where we are at in the world? Posting on Fark, about a story in the Metro, that was based on a reddit post.  This whole meta thing has gone too far
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: When I was a kid, it took my parents 3 days to figure out I cut the phone line to the house.


Did you do it on purpose or by accident?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: I bet he lives here:

[Fark user image image 640x360]


There's a whole town-worth of those things.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Performance artists are not made. They are born.
 
