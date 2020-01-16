 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Chair of Drexel University's engineering department took $185,000 in research grant money and blew it on strippers and iTunes. Investigators want to know: iTunes?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There had to be some blow in there somewhere.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was probably paying for individual episodes of TV shows instead of just buying the whole season. That's where they get you.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, did he waste any of it?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: There had to be some blow in there somewhere.


Probably in the Champagne Room.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some of the $185,000 was used on strippers.  The rest of the money was simply wasted.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who uses iTunes?
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
strippers

There's an app for that
 
nce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Engineering chair... 185k in strippers? Must have been Knipex.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The iTunes cards were just used to pay his back taxes so he wouldn't get arrested.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: strippers

There's an app for that


Boober?
Mufft?
 
PirateKing
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They had to pay the IRS, and the man on the phone was very insistent that they would only accept Itunes gift cards.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Spent on iTunes" == "Turned into Apple gift cards".  It's really common way to export money for various flavors of the 419 Advance Fee / Romance Scam / Ransomware scams.  Somehow people will do that who will balk at sending Moneygrams from CVS.

Now, whether he was caught up in someone else's scam and sending them Apple gift card numbers, or was using that method to launder money himself?  Could be either way.
 
Invincible
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image image 288x200]


WTF is a Drexel?
 
